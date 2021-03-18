"Guests look forward to the CADBURY MINI EGGS® Dream Donut every spring so we're really excited to be putting it back on the menu," says Chef Tallis Voakes, Culinary Lead at Tim Hortons.

"This year's donut is designed with a gorgeous assortment of pastel-coloured sprinkles and, of course, a bed of addictively delicious CADBURY MINI EGGS® on top. We only offer this donut for a few weeks every spring — and then you have to wait until next year!"

The CADBURY MINI EGGS® Dream Donut available for $1.99 at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada until April 6, or while supplies last. Prices may vary by region.

For more information and high-resolution images, visit the Tim Hortons Newsroom.

