COLORECTAL CANCER: STILL THE 2ND DEADLIEST

The Together, Let's Dethrone Colon Cancer campaign reminds Quebecers of the importance of early detection.

MONTREAL, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS)'s Together, Let's Dethrone Colon Cancer campaign encourages Quebecers aged 50 to 74 to talk about the early detection of this cancer and to learn about the fecal immunochemical test (FIT) from a doctor or nurse practitioner.

Given that colorectal cancer is still the second leading cause of cancer death in Quebec and that the province is the only one in the country not to have an organized colorectal cancer screening program, the importance of prevention and early detection cannot be overstated.

Although the FIT test is key to dethroning colon cancer, 76% of respondents from a 2022 Léger poll said they had never even heard of it—a sad reality given that it helps detect precancerous lesions that can be easily and safely removed before they can turn into cancer. Moreover, this simple, quick, painless, non-invasive and non-restrictive screening test can be done in less than two minutes in the comfort and privacy of your own home.

"When colorectal cancer is detected and treated at an early stage (stage 1 or 2), the odds of successful treatment increase and the five-year survival rate is at least 90%. That's why it's so important to talk about the FIT screening test, because when it's done in time, it can interrupt the progression of colorectal cancer and save lives," explains Alexandra Lalonde, Project Manager, Cancer Prevention and Health Promotion at CCS.

Colon cancer is known as a silent killer because there are fewer or no symptoms early on. As a result, nearly one in two colorectal cancer cases is already at stage 3 or 4 when detected, meaning it has spread to other parts of the body. At the most advanced stage (stage 4), the survival rate for this cancer is less than 11%. In 2022, nearly 6,200 Quebecers were diagnosed with colorectal cancer and an estimated 2,550 died of the disease.

Unfortunately, the many taboos surrounding colon cancer still prevent many people from stepping up and taking the FIT test. So, from March 1 to 31, let's break the taboos surrounding colorectal cancer and take action in the face of this disease. Together, let's break the taboos. Let's talk about colon cancer. Let's talk about early detection.

FACT SHEET

From March 1 to 31 ,

Help us break the taboos surrounding colon cancer and take action in the face of this disease.

Together, we can dethrone it!

WHY WE MUST DETHRONE COLON CANCER?

In 2022, colorectal cancer caused more deaths than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

In 2022, colorectal cancer cases accounted for an estimated 10% of all new cancer cases in Canada .

. Nearly 92% of cases of this cancer occur in those over the age of 50.

Colorectal cancer is known as a silent killer due to its lack of symptoms and the many taboos surrounding it.

In 2022, an estimated 6,200 Quebecers were diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Also in 2022, an estimated 2,550 Quebecers died of this disease.

Quebec is the only province that doesn't have an organized colon cancer screening program.

DETHRONING COLON CANCER, ONE TEST AT A TIME

Prevention and early detection can make a difference in many cancers' diagnosis. When it comes to colon cancer, the FIT test is critical because when done in time, it can stop the progression of colorectal cancer and save lives.

"The at-home test is what saved my life. I was diagnosed with colon cancer when I was 50, even though I had no symptoms. Now I talk about the test to my loved ones all the time. I urge people over 50 to talk to their doctor about the FIT so they can keep enjoying life!"

Yves Dubé, Colon Cancer Survivor

It is essential to make the Quebec population aware of the importance of the FIT test and they can get information from a doctor or nurse practitioner. Starting at the age of 50, getting tested every two years can save your life. When done early, the FIT test can stop the progression of colon cancer through its early detection.

The FIT test helps detect precancerous lesions that can be easily and safely removed before they can turn into cancer. This simple, quick, painless, non-invasive and non-restrictive test can be done in less than two minutes in the comfort and privacy of your own home. All you have to do is collect a small stool sample using a pinhead-sized swab and then take it a nearby specimen collection centre. While the test may not confirm whether or not you have colon cancer, it's a highly useful diagnostic tool.

Video explaining the FIT test

When colorectal cancer is detected and treated at an early stage (stage 1 or 2), the odds of successful treatment increase and the five-year survival rate is at least 90%.

Together, let's break the taboos. Let's talk about colon cancer. Let's talk about early detection.

