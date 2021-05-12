CARBONEAR, NL, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the Governments of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Both governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced $145,000 in joint funding for projects at the Carbonear and Seal Cove campuses of the College of the North Atlantic in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Projects include upgrading the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system at College of the North Atlantic's Carbonear Campus, and improving accessibility at the College's Carbonear and Seal Cove Campuses.

These upgrades will provide students, staff, and visitors with improved access to college facilities, while also increasing overall energy efficiency.

The Government of Canada is investing at total of $116,000 in these projects, with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador providing $29,000 through the COVID-19 Resiliency Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Quotes

"It is important that all members of the community have equal access to on-campus facilities, and excellent education at the College of the North Atlantic. Modern and energy efficient facilities will help to ensure a green future for students at the college, and for residents across Newfoundland and Labrador. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across Canada, and builds stronger communities."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Upgrading our education facilities is a priority for this government. Renovating these College of the North Atlantic campuses will provide healthier environments and make them more accessible for everyone."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"We aspire to great things in post-secondary education in the years to come. College of the North Atlantic is an important partner in preparing students for the careers of today and tomorrow. Investments in school infrastructure and renovations are investments that support vibrant post-secondary learning environments."

The Honourable Tom Osborne, Minister of Education

"I'm pleased to see the College of the North Atlantic Carbonear Campus is receiving funding that will result in important upgrades to the facility. We all benefit when our institutions become more inclusive and welcoming. I will continue to advocate for more accessible spaces in the District of Carbonear-Trinity-Bay de Verde and, wherever possible, ensure those spaces are eco-friendly."

The Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation and Government House Leader

"College of the North Atlantic welcomes this investment in our infrastructure that will benefit the college's long-term environmental footprint. Opportunities for green energy improvements and increased ability to access our facilities align with CNA's existing strategy to provide a healthy learning environment for our employees and future graduates. Post-secondary education will be instrumental in helping to rebuild the local economy through skilled graduates, community and industry partnerships, and strategic investment will help us achieve these goals."

Liz Kidd, President and CEO, College of the North Atlantic

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Across Newfoundland and Labrador , the Government of Canada has invested more than $520 million in 667 infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19):

www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

