Tim Hortons® launching limited-edition Moonbits box in London, Ont. to celebrate Canadian connection to upcoming Artemis II mission to the Moon

LONDON, ON, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is celebrating the upcoming Artemis II mission to the Moon with a limited-edition commemorative Moonbits box that will be available exclusively in London, Ont., the hometown of Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The Moonbits 10-pack Timbits® box will include the following information to help get guests excited about the landmark space mission: "Canada will make history when Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, born and raised in the London area, flies around the Moon as part of Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since the Apollo missions over 50 years ago. Canada will be only the second country to ever send an astronaut around the Moon."

The Moonbits Timbits box will become available after the Artemis II launch date is confirmed. The earliest potential launch date is currently set for February 6.

"We're excited to be celebrating this historic occasion with guests and the thrilling Canadian connection to this mission that we can all be so proud of," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

The Moonbits box will be available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across London while supplies last.

For more information on the Artemis II mission, visit the Canadian Space Agency's website.

