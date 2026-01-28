TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Your coffee break just got a whole lot sweeter. Building on the popularity of the Salted Caramel Butter Tart released last year, Tim Hortons is now serving two new tarts at restaurants across Canada: a Custard Tart and Pecan Butter Tart.

"The Custard Tart is a beloved dessert around the world and we're excited to be serving it across Canada starting today. Our guests are going to love how the rich, creamy custard pairs with its flaky pastry shell," says Matthew Feaver, Head of Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"Canadians love their butter tarts and they are also going to love our new Pecan Butter Tart, which features a topping of candied pecans for a sweet and savoury crunch. Our new tarts are perfect as a treat to sweeten your day, or as an easy dessert option for your next gathering with family and friends."

Also coming soon to Tims®: Share the Love retail merchandise collection

With Valentine's Day around the corner, there's a new Share the Love retail merchandise collection available starting Feb. 2 at participating Tims restaurants.

The collection includes a floral stainless steel travel mug, a blush-pink stainless steel travel mug with playful bear charm, a colour-changing cold cup with bear-themed straw buddy, and a ceramic mug with colour-changing donut design that reveals one of four donut characters.

Also available at TimShop.ca are pink stripe pajama sets, a hoodie, a T-shirt, scrunchies, along with a spa headband and wristband set to treat yourself or your loved ones.

