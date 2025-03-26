CALGARY, AB, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Collabria Financial Services Inc. (Collabria), the leading credit card issuer for credit unions across Canada, is excited to announce a first-in-Canada partnership with Navan, the all-in-one travel and expense solution on a mission to make every trip easy.The collaboration marks Navan's first partnership in Canada, providing credit union members with exclusive access to Navan's tools.

Designed to streamline business operations, Navan's innovative card-led expense management solution, Navan Expense, empowers business owners to instantly reconcile transactions and eliminate expense reporting. The automated solution is paired with its powerful business travel platform, Navan Connect, allowing businesses to book and manage their travel efficiently. Through the Navan partnership, the first of its kind in Canada, World Elite Mastercard for Business cardholders from Collabria's partner credit unions will now be able to experience Navan's comprehensive travel and expense management solution using their credit cards.

"This partnership presents an exciting opportunity for business cardholders across the country," says Greg Feniak, Chief Marketing Officer at Collabria. "We are committed to providing our partners and their members with the best tools and resources to support their business needs, and this collaboration with Navan underscores that promise."

In the fall of 2024, Collabria expanded its offering to include the World Elite Mastercard for Business product, elevating the unique benefits and privileges available to business owners who support local by banking with a credit union. Pairing Navan's end-to-end solution with the World Elite Mastercard for Business credit card creates a unique, premium experience for businesses of all sizes. Additionally, this enhancement gives Collabria's credit union partners an opportunity to provide elevated service to business members, increasing market competitiveness and fostering stronger, more resilient business communities.

"We're excited to announce our strategic partnership with Collabria to deliver innovative solutions for credit unions and their businesses across Canada," says Tim Russo, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Navan. "This collaboration will enhance travel and expense management through a seamless integration, offering greater efficiency and flexibility to help small businesses streamline operations and drive growth."

"At Mastercard, we continue to partner with top industry members to provide innovative solutions that support businesses' overall growth by maximizing efficiency and managing spend," said Nishant Raina, Vice President, Small and Medium Enterprises, Mastercard Canada. "We're thrilled that World Elite for Business Mastercard cardholders will be among the first to experience the Navan platform to improve their expense management and business travel operations."

This partnership highlights Collabria's dedication to delivering innovative financial solutions that drive business success. With Navan's expertise and Collabria's commitment to excellence, Canadian business owners can look forward to a new era of streamlined expense and travel management.

About Collabria

Serving over 98% of credit unions across Canada, Collabria opens a world of possibilities, empowering more than 600,000 cardholders to dream big, and make it happen. Since 2015, we've been revolutionizing the way credit card products and services are delivered. We offer full-service credit card issuance, relentlessly simplifying the process, and making it possible for our partners to enrich the financial lives of their members. Through the ongoing delivery of collaborative solutions, we are seen as a trusted advisor that understands our partners' business needs along with the payments industry landscape. Our dedication to being the first card in wallet for all cardholders opens windows of possibilities for our partners and their members. For more information, visit collabriafinancial.ca.

About Navan

Navan is the all-in-one solution that makes travel and expense management easy so you can focus on being there, not getting there. Say goodbye to spending hours on the phone trying to change your flight or saving stacks of receipts to manually input expenses. From EAs and finance teams to travel managers and employees, Navan empowers people to concentrate on the things that matter most to them — all while providing companies with real-time visibility, savings, and control. Learn more at navan.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.



www.mastercard.com

