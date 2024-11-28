Collabria Partners with Agility CMS to Deliver Dynamic Content Management Solutions

The partnership will build on Collabria's commitment to delivering targeted content, fostering relationships and driving business growth

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Collabria Financial Services, Canada's largest credit union credit card issuer, announced their partnership with content management partner, Agility CMS, which will enhance their operational efficiencies and deliver tailored, engaging digital experiences to members and cardholders.

As the only Canadian headless content management solutions platform, Agility serves as a centralized platform for content creation offering a range of features and capabilities that will enhance Collabria's content delivery strategy.

The integration of Agility's system into Collabria's operations marks a leap forward in the enablement of rapid content creation and deployment across multiple platforms. This partnership will enhance the digital experience for Collabria's partners and their members, ensuring continuous engagement across various channels and devices.

Agility's innovative API-first approach with a user-friendly interface will also build on Collabria's commitment to deliver personalized experiences tailored to the unique preferences and needs of each of their audiences, strengthening relationships to propel business growth.

"Elevating and building upon digital experiences for our partners and their members is a priority for Collabria, and our partnership with Agility is the next step in our journey towards this," said Chad Schultz, Chief Operating Officer at Collabria. "By harnessing the power of advanced content management technologies, we're unlocking new possibilities for dynamic, personalized experiences."

"We are confident in our ability to support Collabria in the ongoing enhancement of their content management system with Agility's powerful and adaptable platform", said Jon Voigt, Chief Executive Officer at Agility. "Together, we are focused on ensuring Collabria's brand voice is amplified consistently and effectively in the digital landscape while delivering unparalleled value to its stakeholders."

About Agility

Agility CMS is the easy-to-use CMS with ridiculously good support.

Their premium content management system gives enterprises the best of both worlds. It removes the technical restrictions that slow down development teams and gives content creators more autonomy to get things done faster. It's the modern content platform for websites, apps, and other digital properties.

With roots in technology services and consulting, prioritizing their clients' success is in Agility's DNA. They are committed to continuous improvement, regularly leveraging feedback to enhance their product and deliver outstanding service. Find out how they can help your business get the most out of your websites and digital content. Schedule a personalized demo today at https://agilitycms.com/demo

About Collabria Financial

Serving over 98% of credit unions across Canada, Collabria opens a world of possibilities, empowering more than 550,000 cardholders to dream big, and make it happen. Since 2015, we've been revolutionizing the way credit card products and services are delivered. We offer full-service credit card issuance, relentlessly simplifying the process, and making it possible for our partners to enrich the financial lives of their members. Through the ongoing delivery of collaborative solutions, we are seen as a trusted advisor that understands our partners' business needs along with the payments industry landscape. Our dedication to being the first card in wallet for all cardholders opens windows of possibilities for our partners and their members. For more information, visit collabriafinancial.ca.

SOURCE Collabria Financial Services Inc

Media Contacts: Greg Feniak, [email protected]