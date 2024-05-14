TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Colas Canada Inc. and the Colas Foundation proudly announce their support for the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society (Caring Society), now the company's National Cause in Canada.

The Colas Foundation supports and accompanies initiatives promoting the social and professional integration of children in all the territories where the Group is present. This initial one-year partnership includes a cash donation of $100,000 and ongoing support for the Caring Society's initiatives.

Colas Logo (CNW Group/Colas Canada) Cindy Blackstock, Gitxsan and Caring Society Executive Director with François Vachon, President and CEO, Colas Canada Inc. seen with Spirit Bear while signing the partnership agreement. (CNW Group/Colas Canada)

Colas Companies in Canada have historically worked closely with the communities where we operate. First Nations, Métis, and Inuit are critical partners in the operations of many Colas Companies in Canada. Colas Companies operate within the traditional territories of First Nations, Métis and Inuit, and we have many positive long-term and strong relationships with First Nations, Metis and Inuit governments and organizations.

Colas embraces the opportunity to partner with the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society to provide reconciliation-based public education, research, and support to promote the safety and well-being of First Nations children, youth, families and Nations.

"Reconciliation with Indigenous peoples is a priority for Colas. The Caring Society is an ideal national cause for us at Colas because it aligns with our values of Caring, Sharing and Daring and our traditional partnerships with Indigenous communities across Canada. Forming a partnership with the Caring Society was natural to us, and we are happy to support their efforts," said François Vachon, President of Colas Canada.

Cindy Blackstock, Gitxsan and Caring Society Executive Director, says "The Caring Society is honoured to partner with Colas to bring children's-based reconciliation to communities throughout Canada, beginning with an inaugural children's museum exhibit that will be announced soon. Thanks to Colas for helping to pave the way for reconciliation."

ABOUT THE COLAS FOUNDATION

www.colas.com/en/commitments/the-colas-foundation

The Colas Foundation supports and provides assistance to initiatives that promote the social and professional integration of children and young people through education, training and access to employment for young people up to the age of 30, as well as through economic activity, sport and culture.

ABOUT THE FIRST NATIONS CHILD AND FAMILY CARING SOCIETY

www.fncaringsociety.com

The Caring Society works to ensure the safety and well-being of First Nations youth and their families through education initiatives, public policy campaigns and providing quality resources to support communities.

Using a reconciliation framework that addresses contemporary hardships for Indigenous families in ways that uplift all Canadians, the Caring Society champions culturally based equity for First Nations children and their families so that they can grow up safely at home, be healthy, achieve their dreams, celebrate their languages and culture and be proud of who they are. The Caring Society proudly works with our partners in Canada and around the world to promote the rights of Indigenous children.

ABOUT COLAS CANADA

www.colascanada.ca

Colas is a Canadian leader in transportation infrastructure - materials, construction, and maintenance. Backed by our network of Colas companies across Canada and the Colas Group worldwide, Colas offers a wide range of innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction and maintenance of transportation infrastructure. Colas companies in Canada are part of Colas SA, a subsidiary of the Bouygues Group, a world leader in the construction, recycling, and maintenance of transportation infrastructure.

We Connect Canada.

