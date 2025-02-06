McAsphalt Industries Limited Announces David LeMay as President, Marking a New Era of Growth and Innovation

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - McAsphalt Industries Limited, Canada's leader in asphalt and bitumen manufacturing and distribution, is pleased to announce the appointment of David LeMay as President. With a proven track record in business transformation, operational efficiency, and strategic growth, LeMay will drive McAsphalt's continued expansion and industry leadership.

2024 has been a defining year for McAsphalt, marked by significant investments in infrastructure, innovation, and sustainability. The commissioning of our newest facility at Ashcroft Terminal—British Columbia's largest inland terminal—has enhanced national distribution, while the launch of the McAsphalt Advantage, a low-carbon, next-generation vessel for Great Lakes trade, underscores the company's commitment to environmental leadership and long-term industry innovation.

"David's expertise in strategic transformation and operational excellence makes him the right leader for McAsphalt at this pivotal moment," said François Vachon, President of Colas Canada. "His leadership will strengthen McAsphalt's position as an industry frontrunner in reliability, efficiency, and sustainability."

LeMay brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience, successfully guiding companies through growth, operational transformation, and industry evolution. As President and CEO of The Churchill Corporation, he led the strategic consolidation of Churchill's subsidiaries under a unified brand—Stuart Olson Inc.—enhancing the company's competitiveness and positioning it as a leading integrated solutions provider in the Canadian construction sector. Holding an MBA from Queen's University, LeMay is known for building high-performance teams, optimizing operations, and fostering a culture of innovation.

"I am honoured to lead McAsphalt at such a dynamic time in its history," said David LeMay, President of McAsphalt Industries Limited. "With a strong foundation in manufacturing excellence, an extensive terminal network, and a deep commitment to sustainability, we are well-positioned to drive continued success and deliver value to our customers and partners."

Since joining the Colas family in 2018, McAsphalt has continuously evolved, reinforcing its leadership in asphalt and bitumen manufacturing. The company remains well-positioned for long-term success with a foundation built on innovation, operational excellence, and customer-driven solutions. Under LeMay's leadership, McAsphalt will build on this momentum, driving sustained growth and ensuring its role as a trusted leader in Canada's infrastructure sector.

About McAsphalt Industries Limited

McAsphalt Industries Limited is Canada's leading manufacturer and distributor of asphalt and bitumen products, with a 50-year legacy of innovation, operational excellence, and reliability. With 26 strategically located terminals, four advanced laboratories, and an integrated transportation network spanning rail, road, and marine logistics, McAsphalt ensures seamless supply chain solutions for the infrastructure sector. As a subsidiary of Colas Canada Inc., McAsphalt remains committed to sustainability, safety, and driving the future of asphalt and bitumen technologies.

McAsphalt

About Colas Canada Inc.

Colas Canada Inc. is a Canadian leader in transportation infrastructure - materials, construction, and maintenance. Backed by our network of Colas companies across Canada and the Colas Group worldwide, Colas offers a wide range of innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction and maintenance of transportation infrastructure. Colas companies in Canada are part of Colas SA, a global player in the construction and maintenance of transport infrastructures and a subsidiary of the Bouygues group.

Colas Canada

We Connect Canada.

SOURCE Colas Canada

Gabriel Roy, Colas Canada Inc., [email protected]