Coke Canada Bottling to Invest $42 MM in Lower Mainland facilities

Additional manufacturing line and new distribution facility to drive long-term, local growth

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited (Coke Canada Bottling) today announced the company is making capital investments of close to $42 million in its Lower Mainland operations to help the company meet the evolving needs of customers in British Columbia and enable its capability to grow in the market. The investments include $24 million in a new manufacturing line at its Richmond facility as well as an additional $18 million in a new, specialized, combined sales, warehouse and distribution facility, also to be located in Richmond.

"We are a family business and, as the Lower Mainland's local bottler, we're very committed to investing in our local business for the long-term," said Todd Parsons, Coke Canada Bottling CEO. "We're guided by our Mission to deliver optimism and create a better future for our customers, consumers, and communities. By increasing our manufacturing capacity and consolidating our warehouse and distribution operations, we're ensuring we're able to grow our business and continue to make, distribute, merchandise, and sell B.C.'s favourite beverages for many years to come."

The new manufacturing line at the Richmond manufacturing facility will enable the usage of pre-form bottles, add capacity to the facility, and help decrease packaging emissions. It is expected to be operational in Spring 2023.

The new sales, warehouse and distribution centre will combine the capabilities of the company's current distribution centres in Richmond and Coquitlam. It will offer expanded storage capabilities and enable a seamless transition of the products from production to placement on the company's iconic Red Truck and, ultimately, better deliver on customers' needs from Vancouver to Hope, British Columbia. The facility, which is slated to open in Spring 2024, will also be home to Coke Canada's local fleet and equipment service operations.

The Lower Mainland is home to over 550 diverse Coke Canada Bottling employees. The company's facilities operate 24 hours a day, from five to seven days per week. Locally, Coke Canada Bottling services approximately 5,000 customers and makes and packages over 210 skus into 18 different packages resulting in close to 20 million cases of product a year including Coca-Cola®, Canada Dry®, A&W® and Monster® products as well as the recently introduced Dasani® available in 100% recycled PET. Coke Canada Bottling annually injects over $93 million into the Lower Mainland economy through local vendors and partners and actively supports community partners including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Richmond Food Bank, and Ronald McDonald House.

Coke Canada Bottling is a family-owned business, with more than 5,700 diverse employees coast-to-coast. As Canada's local bottler, the company operates in every province through more than 50 sales and distribution centres and five manufacturing facilities. Coke Canada Bottling proudly makes, distributes, merchandises, and sells the most loved beverages Canadians enjoy including: Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, Sprite®, Fanta®, Barq's®, NESTEA®, POWERADE®, DASANI®, vitaminwater®, and distributes partner brands Canada Dry®, Monster Energy®, and A&W®. The Coke Canada Bottling family is a team determined to create a better future and deliver optimism by bringing sustainable value for our employees, customers, and consumers, growing our business responsibly, and making a positive difference in the communities where we operate.

