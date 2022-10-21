MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Inc (TSX: CGO) is proud to announce that it has won the PROSPÈRE award in the Employer Builder category at the first edition of the Gala Prospérité Québec (in French only) organized by the Conseil du patronat du Québec (CPQ). This award is given to an employer who has built and maintained a culture based on values and excellence in the management of its human resources.

"It is a great honour for us to be among the first recipients of the PROSPÈRE awards. This recognition as an Employer Builder is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our colleagues who have been the foundation of our company's success for 65 years. At Cogeco, we strive to provide a distinctive, inclusive and innovative employee experience. Our colleagues are an important pillar of our success, which is why we are committed to promoting a strong organizational culture based on respect and collaboration that fosters growth and fulfillment. This approach allows us to attract and retain the best talent," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco.

"Cogeco embodies everything a 21st century employer should be: caring, forward-thinking, inclusive and ambitious. This great employer has built a strong brand over time where employees are the key to its success," added Karl Blackburn, President and Chief Executive Officer of the CPQ.

After a selection and deliberation process, three finalists were selected for the PROSPÈRE Awards for each of the following categories: New Employer, Employer of Diversity and Inclusion, Innovative Employer, Outstanding Employer and Employer Builder.

The employee, key growth pillar at Cogeco

Cogeco recognizes the importance of building on a solid foundation. Its vision is to be the organization that provides the best sustainable value to its stakeholders, while ensuring that the people who drive it every day are able to achieve their potential through a personalized, inclusive and engaging experience. Over the past year, we have introduced a number of new initiatives, including a modern FlexWork policy, a new employee survey tool targeting the most important dimensions of their work lives, new employee resource groups to foster inclusion and diversity, and a new professional development and training platform.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. To learn more about Cogeco's growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.

