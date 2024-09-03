MONTRÉAL, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) are pleased to announce the arrival of Mike Henry, who joined the organization as Chief Commercial Officer on Monday, August 26, 2024. He will be responsible for leading the sales and marketing, digital, brand, product and community relations teams of Cogeco's telecommunications business across Canada and the United States.

Henry brings 30 years of leadership experience from the financial sector, where he has led pivotal transformations and overseen value creation, while keeping customer experience at the forefront of the organizations he has served. Henry most recently held the position of Executive Vice-President, Consumer Banking, Digital and Strategy at Home Trust. He previously held multiple executive roles at Scotiabank, acting as Executive Vice-President and Chief Data Officer.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mike to our team. His skills and expertise round out Cogeco's leadership bench at a pivotal moment in the company's transformation," said Frédéric Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. "Mike's broad background and strategic vision will bring immense insight to our company, particularly to the digitization and advanced analytics components of Cogeco's transformation plan, which will ultimately enhance our customer experience."

Henry holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University, and has completed leadership programs at both Harvard Business School and Duke University. He also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About Cogeco Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors, serving 1.6 million residential and business subscribers. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides Internet, video and wireline phone services in Canada, and in thirteen states in the United States under the Cogeco Connexion, oxio and Breezeline brand names. Breezeline also offers wireless services in most of the U.S. states in which it operates. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

