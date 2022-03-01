MONTRÉAL, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) unveiled today its sixth ESG and Sustainability Report , in which it provides an update on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance indicators along with other information pertaining to the company's sustainability strategy. The report, which will henceforth be published annually, was prepared using the international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). It provides information on Cogeco's initiatives, targets and commitments, as well as detailing the most significant challenges.

"At Cogeco, we believe that our financial performance and our impact on the world are intrinsically linked, and through this report we can remain transparent, and accountable for our progress towards our sustainability impact and goals," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cogeco. "We take great pride in continuing to grow our sustainability program through the implementation of ESG best practices and we are committed to providing strong and inspiring leadership."

Cogeco promotes sustainable and inclusive growth through its long-standing tradition of social commitment and community involvement, its concrete actions to address climate change, its leading edge operating practices, and its strong commitment to responsible and ethical management. The company is proud of the progress it has made over the past two years, which has brought a number of distinctions, including selection to the Corporate Knights lists of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations and Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada . More recently, Cogeco was included for the second time on the Clean200 list by Corporate Knights and As You Sow. This ranking recognizes companies around the world that are leading the way with solutions for the transition to a clean energy future. Cogeco is among 18 Canadian organizations to receive the honour.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors with a legacy of over 60 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 23 radio stations as well as a news agency in Quebec. To learn more about Cogeco's growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.

