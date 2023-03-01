MONTRÉAL, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) unveiled their seventh ESG and Sustainability Report , which details their environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, initiatives and performance that are aimed at driving sustainable and inclusive growth. The report was prepared using the international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board .

"At Cogeco, ESG is the framework that supports our sustainable business strategy and it is therefore an integral component of our strategic discussions. We are cognizant of the important role that corporations must play in addressing the most pressing environmental, social and economic challenges of our time and are committed to continue leading the way towards a better and more sustainable future for all," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cogeco.

Driving long-term sustainability and business resilience

In our continued effort to drive long-term corporate sustainability and business resilience, Cogeco takes into account its broader impact on society.

Here are some sustainability highlights showcasing our performance over the past year:

On the environmental front, the corporation has made good progress on various initiatives supporting its near-term emissions reduction targets that were approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Among other things, we pursued our efforts to reduce our fleet of vehicles, purchase electric and hybrid vehicles, invest in renewable energy, and increase the use of more energy efficient products by our customer base.

With regards to social impact related initiatives, Cogeco continued to make progress on delivering on its ambitious broadband network expansion program to bridge the digital divide between urban centres and less populated areas. Cogeco also pursued its focus on key initiatives aimed at fueling highly engaged teams and made progress on its diversity and inclusion journey through the establishment of three new Employee Resources Groups.

Finally, from a governance standpoint Cogeco is committed to responsible and ethical management of its business and has continued to enhance governance structures and processes to ensure ESG and sustainability considerations are embedded into its core business strategy and decision-making. It incorporated sustainability performance metrics into executive pay and formalized the specific objectives from a Board diversity perspective that are deemed to be important for ongoing focus.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors with a legacy of more than 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Québec and Ontario in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

