MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Over the past weekend and in the coming weeks, 350 Cogeco employees will set out to clean up trails and shorelines in 17 communities as part of the annual 1Cogeco Community Involvement Day. This initiative, now in its third year, is an important component of Cogeco's ongoing commitment to community engagement and sustainability practices that include supporting our employees, our customers and the communities where they live and use our services.

"The 1Cogeco Community Involvement Day is an integral part of our sustainability strategy and supports our commitments centered on reducing our environmental footprint and making a positive impact on our communities. Moreover, this employee-led initiative is an opportunity to gather as colleagues, along with our families, to support local initiatives that are driving a more sustainable future," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco.

As part of these cleanup efforts to rid the environment of waste and plastic pollution, Cogeco is supporting 14 non-profit organizations in areas served by the company, including PurNat, Conservation Halton, Friends of Oleta River State Park, Columbus Recreation and Parks Foundation and Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism. These organizations demonstrate a deep commitment to environmental stewardship in our communities across Canada and the United States.

