MONTREAL, July 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is proud to announce it has received the Caring Company Certification from Imagine Canada. Imagine Canada's Caring Company recognizes outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

"We are honoured to receive this certification, which recognizes our philanthropic work and social commitment," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc. "We have always strived to support our communities and are proud to join a network of leaders who are setting the standard for corporate philanthropy in Canada. Social engagement is an integral part of our corporate values and we seek to have a positive impact on our communities and the environment"

"Caring Companies play a crucial role in helping communities flourish and thrive, and, in time of crisis, recover and build resilience," said Bruce MacDonald, President and CEO of Imagine Canada. "We commend Cogeco for their approach to community investment and congratulate them for being a recognized leader in corporate social responsibility in Canada."

First launched in 1988, the Imagine Canada Caring Company trustmark is Canada's premier public expression of excellence in community investment and social responsibility. A company recognized as a Caring Company contributes at least 1% of pre-tax profit in support of the communities where their employees and customers live and work. The total community investment for each Caring Company is the aggregate domestic cost to the company in three areas: cash and in-kind contributions, volunteerism during work hours, and management costs associated with corporate community programs.

Through its social outreach last year, Cogeco supported over 700 community non-profit organizations with over $13 million in cash, in-kind donations and sponsorships, including air time for fundraising needs

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS

The Company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy and Code of Ethics are the foundation of its social responsibility framework. Its fifth CSR report was published in January 2020. To learn more about Cogeco Communications Inc.'s objectives, initiatives and performance in the areas of corporate social responsibility, please visit the website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/company-overview/corporate-social-responsibility/overview/.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

ABOUT IMAGINE CANADA

Imagine Canada is a national, bilingual charitable organization whose cause is Canada's charities. Through our advocacy efforts, research and social enterprises, we help strengthen charities, nonprofits and social entrepreneurs so they can better fulfill their missions. Corporate community investments are an integral part of our vision for a vibrant and strong charitable sector. Imagine Canada's Caring Company Certification encourages companies to adopt a leadership role as investors of 1% of pre-tax profit into stronger communities.

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.

For further information: Marie-Hélène Labrie, Senior Vice President and Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer, Cogeco Communications Inc., (514) 764-4700, [email protected]

Related Links

http://corpo.cogeco.com

