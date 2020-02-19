Cogeco Proposes Pathway to New Wireless Competition to the CRTC

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco") has submitted targeted regulatory changes designed to increase competition in Canada's wireless market to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) as part of a public hearing in Gatineau today on the review of mobile wireless services.

Cogeco's proposed progressive approach, called the Hybrid Mobile Network Operator (HMNO) model, would enable the sustainable entry of new wireless carriers across Canada, with particular benefit to underserved regions. This proposal would allow facilities-based wireline and wireless service providers to access portions of the national incumbents' wireless networks, while also requiring those regional providers to invest in their own telecommunications infrastructure.

"All Canadians deserve the benefits of competition for their wireless services, including those living outside densely populated urban centers," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cogeco. "Our proposal to the CRTC represents a balanced approach that will reduce prohibitive barriers to entry for regional players like Cogeco, create new wireless choices for consumers and drive down prices, while simultaneously fostering innovation and investments for high quality network."

Cogeco is the second largest cable operator in Quebec and Ontario, serving 427 small cities and regional municipalities and operating in markets covering 3.9 million people. By leveraging its wireline network and customer base, Cogeco is well-positioned to support the government's objectives to increase competition and offer more affordable choices for Canadians in the wireless services market.

Close to 300 municipalities across Ontario and Quebec as well as industry associations representing more than 200 members nationwide have endorsed the HMNO proposal put forward by Cogeco during the CRTC's consultation process. Local government leaders understand that the proposal has the potential to drive the deployment of new wireless offerings in suburban and rural areas.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

