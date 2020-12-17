MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Cogeco and its employees are very proud again this year to be part of the 2020 campaign for United Way in Ontario and Centraide in Québec, and to donate more than $475,000 to the charitable organization.

With a deep-rooted desire to give back and contribute to the communities it serves, Cogeco commits yearly to participating actively in the United Way / Centraide fundraising campaign, which aims to raise and give back funds locally, with a view to breaking the cycle of poverty and isolation. Cogeco employees' outstanding commitment to various causes, including the Centraide / United Way campaign, helps maintain the strong links the company has forged with the various communities that benefit from the funds raised. Whether in Ontario or Québec, Cogeco's and its employees' renewed involvement makes it possible to give back tangibly to communities.

"The participation of Cogeco and its employees in Canada in the United Way / Centraide campaign is of particular importance this year, because the needs are being compounded by the pandemic," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. "I am moved by the responsiveness of our employees to the needs of our society's most disadvantaged. The commitment they show every season is indispensable, and that is what inspires Cogeco to join the cause, year after year."

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida). Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and extensive coverage serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Québec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

