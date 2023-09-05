MONTRÉAL, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating in BMO Capital Markets' 24th Annual Media & Telecom Conference being held in Toronto, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. On this occasion, Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc., will participate in an interactive discussion at 11:15 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

The live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on the Investor Relations page and the Events and Presentations page of the Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website on the day of the conference and a replay will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco. Communications provides Internet, video and phone services in the provinces of Québec and Ontario as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

