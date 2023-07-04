MONTRÉAL, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA) is proud to announce that it has been ranked 22nd among the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada, taking its place within the first half of the ranking. Named by Corporate Knights, Cogeco Communications is honored to, once again, be a part of such a highly respected group of Canadian companies that are considered strong stewards of leadership in sustainable growth.

"Sustainable revenues and investments are key indicators of which companies will perform well in the cleaner economy of the future. This year's Best 50 are showing impressive leadership, and trend lines are encouraging across the full universe of companies assessed. Even without a defined framework to guide such investments in Canada, companies are clearly moving in the right direction," said Toby Heaps, President and CEO, Corporate Knights.

Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cogeco Communications Inc., expressed: "We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. At Cogeco, we ensure that our sustainability strategy is not simply an addition to our corporate identity, but an integral part of our strategic discussions and every day ventures. It is a fundamental component in supporting our customers, our communities and our colleagues, in minimizing our environmental footprint, in implementing strong governance practices, and generating sustainable growth."

Cogeco Communications was ranked among a class of 286 large Canadian organizations against Canadian and global industry peers, based on 25 quantitative key performance indicators. The methodology used by Corporate Knights to classify the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada is provided here: 2023 Best 50: Overview of Methodology.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services in the provinces of Québec and Ontario as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Connexion also offers telecommunications services based on a fully digital experience in several Canadian provinces through its oxio brand. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

