MONTRÉAL, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that, for a fifth consecutive year, it has been recognized among the world's 100 most sustainable corporations by Corporate Knights. This year, the Company ranks 73rd in the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list, which is based on a rigorous assessment of 6,733 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenue.

"Cogeco is setting the global standard for sustainability in the telecommunications sector. Companies on the Global 100 index represent the gold standard for sustainability performance, with Cogeco excelling on the diversity of its leadership, linking compensation to sustainability outcomes and carbon efficiency," said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights.

"We are honoured to have received, once again, this international recognition, which few companies can boast," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco. "Our sustainability strategy is an integral part of Cogeco's business strategy, as we acknowledge the fundamental role that corporations must play in addressing the most pressing environmental, social and economic challenges of our time. To achieve this, we are building on our long-standing tradition of social engagement and community involvement by driving digital inclusion and climate action, while implementing cutting-edge operating practices and managing our activities in an ethical and responsible manner."

Cogeco Communications' efforts in the area of ESG continue to be recognized. Last year, Cogeco was included in Corporate Knights' ranking of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens and was named in S&P Global's prestigious Sustainability Yearbook 2023 for its excellence in implementing ESG best business practices. Cogeco Communications' ESG commitments are centered on reducing its environmental footprint, implementing strong governance practices, and aligning its business goals with the interests of its key stakeholders, namely shareholders, customers, employees, suppliers and communities.

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Information:

Youann Blouin

Director, Media Relations & Strategic Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Tel.: (514) 297-2853

youann.blouin@cogeco.com

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.