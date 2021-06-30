MONTRÉAL, June 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco Communications" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been ranked in the 22nd spot on Corporate Knights' 2021 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. This is the fourth year in a row that the Company is part of this highly-regarded ranking of Canadian companies setting the standard for sustainable growth leadership.

"The Best 50 Corporate Citizens are living proof that there is a cleaner, more fair and inclusive way to do business," said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights. "These are companies where people can be proud to work and where investors can invest in the growing clean and fair economy the world is hungry for."

"We are honoured, and gratified, to be recognized for a fourth consecutive year as one of Canada's top 50 Corporate Citizens and are especially proud that our efforts have translated into a debut in the top half of the ranking," stated Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cogeco Communications Inc. "At Cogeco, we are constantly engaged in integrating and fine-tuning our practices related to our corporate social responsibility and social engagement in order to support our communities, reduce the environmental impacts of our operations and be a model of responsible corporate citizenship."

Cogeco Communications was evaluated as part of a pool of 271 large Canadian organizations and global industry peers on a suite of 24 quantitative key performance indicators. Corporate Knights' methodology used in the selection of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada can be found at 2021 Best 50: Overview of Methodology.

ABOUT CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS

Cogeco's corporate social responsibility mission is to support sustainability through responsible and ethical management and operating practices. In 2021, Cogeco became the first telecommunications company in Canada to gain approval from the prestigious Science Based Targets initiative for its aggressive new greenhouse gas emissions reduction target, and joining global corporate leaders representing more than $3.6 trillion in market cap, in signing the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment led by the UN Global Compact. Recognitions include being ranked on Corporate Knights' list of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for a second year in a row and receiving a 2020 Climate Change score of A- from CDP, putting Cogeco in the leadership band for implementing best practices in measuring, understanding and addressing corporate climate impacts. Cogeco continually works to incorporate initiatives that can add significant value to all its stakeholders, and reports on these initiatives on its website.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

