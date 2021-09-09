MONTRÉAL, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating in BMO Capital Markets' 22nd Annual Media & Telecom Conference to be held virtually on September 14, 2021. Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc., will participate in an interactive discussion at 1:45 p.m. (EDT).

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on the day of the conference on the Cogeco Communications website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand in 12 states. The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc. subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

