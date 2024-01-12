MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 22, 2023 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting held virtually on January 11, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Results For % For Against % Against Colleen Abdoulah Elected 169,245,258 99.89 % 182,950 0.11 % Louis Audet Elected 165,638,882 97.76 % 3,789,325 2.24 % Arun Bajaj Elected 169,355,240 99.96 % 72,968 0.04 % Mary-Ann Bell Elected 169,231,262 99.88 % 196,946 0.12 % James C. Cherry Elected 167,532,419 98.88 % 1,895,789 1.12 % Pippa Dunn Elected 168,952,595 99.72 % 475,613 0.28 % Joanne Ferstman Elected 167,457,330 98.84 % 1,970,877 1.16 % Philippe Jetté Elected 169,336,998 99.95 % 91,210 0.05 % Normand Legault Elected 169,071,057 99.79 % 357,134 0.21 % Bernard Lord Elected 169,050,668 99.78 % 377,523 0.22 %

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Information:

Youann Blouin

Director, Media Relations & Strategic Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Tel.: (514) 297-2853

[email protected]

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.