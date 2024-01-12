Cogeco Communications Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting Français
Jan 12, 2024, 15:58 ET
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 22, 2023 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting held virtually on January 11, 2024 (the "Meeting").
Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Results
|
For
|
% For
|
Against
|
% Against
|
Colleen Abdoulah
|
Elected
|
169,245,258
|
99.89 %
|
182,950
|
0.11 %
|
Louis Audet
|
Elected
|
165,638,882
|
97.76 %
|
3,789,325
|
2.24 %
|
Arun Bajaj
|
Elected
|
169,355,240
|
99.96 %
|
72,968
|
0.04 %
|
Mary-Ann Bell
|
Elected
|
169,231,262
|
99.88 %
|
196,946
|
0.12 %
|
James C. Cherry
|
Elected
|
167,532,419
|
98.88 %
|
1,895,789
|
1.12 %
|
Pippa Dunn
|
Elected
|
168,952,595
|
99.72 %
|
475,613
|
0.28 %
|
Joanne Ferstman
|
Elected
|
167,457,330
|
98.84 %
|
1,970,877
|
1.16 %
|
Philippe Jetté
|
Elected
|
169,336,998
|
99.95 %
|
91,210
|
0.05 %
|
Normand Legault
|
Elected
|
169,071,057
|
99.79 %
|
357,134
|
0.21 %
|
Bernard Lord
|
Elected
|
169,050,668
|
99.78 %
|
377,523
|
0.22 %
Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.
Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).
Information:
Youann Blouin
Director, Media Relations & Strategic Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc.
Tel.: (514) 297-2853
[email protected]
SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.
