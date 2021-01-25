MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco Communications" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been ranked 68th among the world's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights, which released its annual ranking today. In one year only, the Company jumped 20 positions on this highly-regarded ranking, demonstrating its progress among companies that lead the way on making the world a better place. This year's ranking was based on several new performance indicators that reflect social concerns highlighted by both the pandemic and social equality movements.

The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations ranking is the result of a rigorous assessment of 8,080 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. "Thorough analysis of the Global 100 companies continues to demonstrate that the most sustainable companies tend to both outperform and outlast," said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights.

"We are gratified to have received this international recognition once again, and are especially proud that our efforts have translated into a significant rise in our ranking," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. "Our position confirms Cogeco's place as a leader in the implementation of best environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and solidifies our commitment to operate responsibly and sustainably."

Cogeco is also pleased to announce that it has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment, an initiative by a global coalition of UN agencies and business leaders to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. Cogeco Communications has also ranked among the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada annually since 2018.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

