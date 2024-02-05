MONTRÉAL, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that Cogeco Connexion is acquiring Niagara Regional Broadband Network (NRBN), an Internet, telephone and television service provider serving the Niagara Region. The sellers, the City of Niagara Falls and the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, will both remain minority shareholders in the company. This acquisition will strengthen Cogeco's presence in the Niagara Region and allow Cogeco to support the continued growth of NRBN.

"We are delighted to welcome NRBN to the Cogeco family," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. "Bolstered by the core values that we share, we look forward to enhancing and expanding the services we offer to businesses and residents of the Niagara Region and to assisting NRBN take their business to the next level and contribute even more to the local economy."

"We have a strong commitment to the Niagara community through our fibre-powered network investments, hiring locally, providing local programming on YourTV, and supporting local charities and community events. We are proud to continue our mission with NRBN to connect residents, businesses, and institutions to high-speed Internet that is locally served," said Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion.

"Having the best fast, reliable Internet service in Niagara is critical to our Region's success. We wanted to ensure that this move will maximize the network NRBN created to benefit the residents of Niagara. This is a long-term move that will position Niagara at the leading edge of high quality Internet services with Cogeco in a technologically advancing market," mentioned Jim Diodati, Mayor of Niagara Falls and Board Chair of NRBN.

About Niagara Regional Broadband Network

Niagara Regional Broadband Network Limited (NRBN) is Niagara's premier choice for data communications services. NRBN operates the most extensive and advanced fibre network in the Niagara Region. Offering a fully-redundant and physically-diverse IP Backbone, NRBN is the perfect choice for disaster-recovery and business-continuity planning.

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Information:

Youann Blouin

Director, Media Relations & Strategic Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Tel.: (514) 297-2853

[email protected]

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.