MONTRÉAL, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) are pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Dinesen as Senior Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, effective September 11, 2023. He will be based at the head office in Montreal.

"Tim's impressive track record, extensive experience in telecommunications, and passion for technology make him the ideal candidate for this highly strategic position at Cogeco as our business transforms and digital becomes increasingly embedded in our operations," said Philippe Jetté, President and CEO of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. "In this role, he will evolve Cogeco's technology and innovation strategy, as well as lead the deployment of emerging technologies. I am very pleased that he is joining us and contributing to Cogeco's leadership in the telecommunications and media sector."

Until recently, in addition to his consulting work, he has held management roles at Xplornet, Canadian Tire and Bell Canada, among others. During his career, he has acquired extensive experience of broadband networks, information technologies, mobility and customer operations in Canada and the United States.

Mr. Dinesen holds a PhD in Chemical Physics from McGill University and an MBA from Queen's University.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides Internet, video and phone services in the provinces of Québec and Ontario as well as in thirteen states in the United States through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

INFORMATION :

Youann Blouin

Director, Media Relations & Strategic Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Tel.: (514) 297-2853

[email protected]

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.