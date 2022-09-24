Cogeco and Its Employees Take Action for the Environment in 22 Communities Across North America

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, 480 Cogeco employees are once again putting down roots in their communities as the company holds its second 1Cogeco Community Involvement Day to plant trees and clean up trails and shorelines. This annual company-wide initiative across Ontario, Quebec and multiple states in the United States involves hundreds of Cogeco employees and supports 23 non-profit organizations in various local communities served by Cogeco.

In addition to actively participating in the development of its communities and taking concrete action for the environment, this day allows us to support the actions of various non-profit organizations, including Conservation Halton , Trees for Nipissing , Soverdi , the Trois-Rivières Sustainable Foundation , New London Trees , and One Tree Planted . These organizations work to protect, restore and manage natural resources in our communities.

"This day is a testament to our commitment to building a sustainable future, investing in local environmental initiatives to support our communities and promoting climate action. I was proud to join my colleagues on a day when our employees in Canada and the United States are mobilizing at the same time for a common cause," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cogeco. "At Cogeco, we are taking real, concrete steps to address the challenges of climate change, and have become the first Canadian telecommunications company to set an ambitious emissions reduction target for its operations that is consistent with the path to limiting global warming to 1.5°C."

Here are some highlights of this year's initiative:

480 participants from across the organization;

participants from across the organization; In 22 communities;

communities; Planting 976 trees or seeds (which will capture approximately 60 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over the next 10 years);

trees or seeds (which will capture approximately tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over the next 10 years); To support 23 non-profit organizations;

non-profit organizations; In two countries, two provinces and eight American states.

A firm commitment to addressing the impacts of climate change

Determined to lead the way towards decarbonization in the telecommunications sector, this past year Cogeco presented its first Climate Action Plan , which outlines the main actions the company is taking for the climate. These measures include Cogeco signing the "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" pledge and participating in the "Big Steps: Accelerating Montreal's Climate Transition" campaign, led by the Montreal Climate Partnership.

Cogeco's philanthropic leadership recognized once again

Social commitment is part of Cogeco's DNA, as evidenced by its strong philanthropic involvement with over 700 local organizations and its determination to develop its communities. In this regard, Cogeco is proud to announce that it has just received, for a third consecutive year, Imagine Canada's Caring Company certification, which highlights the company's excellence and leadership in community investment and corporate social responsibility.

To learn more about our 1Cogeco Community Involvement Day and our other initiatives, visit our website .

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. To learn more about Cogeco's growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.

