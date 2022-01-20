MONTRÉAL, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Once again this year, Cogeco (TSX: CGO) and its employees are proud to be associated with the annual United Way campaign in Ontario and Centraide campaign in Québec. As a result, $496,000 was raised and will be donated to the organization.

Firmly committed to its communities and driven by a profound desire to give back, Cogeco has been involved for many years in the United Way/Centraide fundraising campaign, which aims to raise and invest funds locally to break the cycle of poverty and exclusion.

"We are very proud to see our employees in Ontario and Québec getting involved with the most disadvantaged in our society. I can only salute the sensitivity and generosity of our people. Not only do they inspire us, but they also contribute to maintaining and strengthening the ties that exist between Cogeco and the various communities that benefit from the funds raised. The last few months have shown us that social exclusion is very present and that needs are constantly increasing. It is through concrete actions that we can come together and make a difference. This is why Cogeco is committed to contributing annually to the United Way/Centraide campaign," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc.

Taking part in inclusive growth through concrete actions

Cogeco is committed, through its ambitious Corporate Social Responsibility program, to operating in a responsible and sustainable manner, while being a good corporate citizen. Last year alone, the company invested more than $16.7 million in cash donations and airtime to 700 organizations across North America. In 2020 and 2021, Cogeco has been certified as an Imagine Canada Caring Company. This certification recognizes exemplary leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

