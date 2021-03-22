Thirteen network expansion projects will be completed by Cogeco in several Québec regions

MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is proud to announce that Cogeco Connexion, its Canadian broadband subsidiary, will carry out 13 high-speed Internet network expansion projects in several regions of Québec, in collaboration with the provincial and federal governments. At a virtual news conference, the Opération haute vitesse (Operation High-Speed) announcement was made by the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and Québec Premier François Legault, who were accompanied by François-Philippe Champagne, federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Québec on the high-speed Internet file. These regional infrastructure projects represent an investment of approximately $240 million, of which $208 million will come from the provincial and federal governments as part of an agreement signed with Cogeco Connexion.

Once these projects are completed, more than 54,000 homes and businesses will be connected to Cogeco's high-speed Internet services, including 35,880 primary residences identified by the Government of Québec as part of Opération haute vitesse. These digital infrastructure investment projects are scheduled to be completed by September 2022.

"Our expertise in rolling out high-speed Internet and our ongoing commitment to serving the regions, coupled with the governments' decision to accelerate investments in connectivity, will help bridge the digital divide between major cities and rural regions," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. He added: "Connectivity is essential to ensure digital inclusion in our society and is a powerful driving force for the economic and social development of our communities. We applaud the governments' vision and the collaboration between the levels of government that will make this major strategic project a success for Québec. And we are very proud to be contributing to it."

"Our teams are already hard at work to develop and deploy these major high-speed connectivity projects," stated Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion. "Thanks to the government's collaboration, we can continue supporting our communities and contributing to the economic vitalily of rural regions by accelerating the expansion of our network and leveraging the latest technological advances."

