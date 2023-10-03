This agreement addresses the growing demand from organizations looking for a one-stop shop for world-class IT services

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Cofomo, Canada's leading provider of business talent management, information technology (IT) and digital transformation consulting services, is pleased to announce the conclusion of an agreement for the acquisition of Agilia Solutions, a digital solutions development consulting firm based in Montreal. The company is specialized in strategic consulting, architecture, project management, agility and development operations, most notably in the finance, energy and transportation sectors. This agreement will allow us to consolidate our expertise and reinforce Cofomo's position as a partner of choice in response to the growing demand from organizations looking for a one-stop shop for world-class IT services.

"We are delighted to welcome Agilia Solutions to our team. Our shared values and focus on customer experience, lasting relationships and innovation make this union a natural fit with our vision for transformation and growth. The Agilia Solutions team, recognized for its extensive expertise in project management, architecture and Agile development, strengthens our service offering in program management and large-scale digital projects," states the President of Cofomo, Régis Desjardins.

The leaders and Associates from Agilia Solutions and their teams are joining the Cofomo team to contribute to the organization's growth and offer even more value and innovation to their clients in the different business sectors.

"At Agilia Solutions, we're proud of the work our teams have accomplished in recent years, exceeding our customers' expectations. Joining Cofomo gives us the means to achieve our ambitions. We're adding skills that will enable us to support our clients in greater depth with a complete, cross-functional and turnkey service," add André Ferland, Richard Guimond, Alain Dagenais and Patrick Dontigny, the founders and Associates of Agilia Solutions.

Agilia Solutions is a leader in digital transformation, project management and agility and has been providing management and IT consulting services since its creation in 2010. Agilia Solutions offers simple, effective solutions tailored to the needs and concerns of public and private organizations.

Cofomo – Established in 1995, Cofomo is a leading Canadian provider of information technology (IT) and business consulting services, accelerating the digital transformation of its corporate clients. Its solutions cover all their needs, including strategy, innovation, agility, intelligence, security and cloud computing.

Four-time winner of Deloitte's Canada's Best Managed Companies competition, in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, its unique expertise is implemented through flexible talent delivery models or on-demand projects. Its team of 3,000 professionals provides services to large private and public sector companies and organizations, located mostly in Eastern Canada... but soon, across Canada. In May 2021, Cofomo joined Novacap to accelerate its growth objective in the IT sector.

