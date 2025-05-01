This acquisition strengthens Cofomo's presence in the Canadian capital and in the public sector market

MONTREAL, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Cofomo, Canada's leading provider of information technology (IT) and digital and business transformation consulting services, is pleased to announce the conclusion of an agreement for the acquisition of Eperformance, an Ottawa-based company building enterprise-grade digital solutions and related services to public sector organizations. Eperformance' expertise strengthens Cofomo' by expanding its capacity to deliver personalized digital solutions to all its clients as well as reinforcing its Microsoft practice.

COFOMO WELCOMES EPERFORMANCE TO ITS TEAM (CNW Group/Cofomo Inc.)

"We are excited to welcome Eperformance to our team. Our shared values and focus on customer experience as well as its complementary digital solution development team make this union a natural fit for both organisations" states Lyne Lazure, President and CEO of Cofomo. "The addition of a Microsoft Power platform Development Centre backed by Eperformance's recognized highly skilled professionals will be a great asset allowing us to support our extended client base with solutions such as Grant Management and Personal Security Management digital solutions, as well as other custom solutions based on Microsoft's Power Platform." add Blair Richardson, EVP and General Manager for Cofomo in Ottawa.

Eric Alain, President of Eperformance and its entire team are joining Cofomo. He shares "Joining Cofomo is the natural evolution of a five-year business partnership. This union gives us the means to achieve our growth ambition and reach new markets. We are excited to be embarking on this new journey. Since 2020, we have been joining forces with Cofomo to deliver greater depth and breadth of services to our clients. This collaboration allowed to confirm our shared culture and business values," he added.

Built on Microsoft's cloud platform, the addition of Eperformance' solutions further positions Cofomo as a partner of choice in response to the growing demand from organizations looking for a one-stop shop for world-class IT services and digital solutions. It will allow Cofomo to better support the public sector and other organizations of all sizes with their business transformation, digital and convergence requirements.

About Eperformance: Established in 2000, Eperformance is a firm specializing in the development of digital solutions and web-centric applications for electronic service delivery within the public sector. Eperformance assists public sector organizations and associations in the design and deployment of enterprise solutions that focus on creating business value.

About Cofomo: Established in 1995, Cofomo is a leading Canadian provider of information technology (IT) and business consulting services, accelerating the digital transformation of its corporate clients. Its solutions cover all client needs, including strategy, innovation, agility, intelligence, security and cloud computing.

Five-time winner of Deloitte's Canada's Best Managed Companies competition in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, its unique expertise is implemented through flexible talent delivery models or on-demand projects. Its team of 3,000 professionals provides services to large private and public sector companies and organizations. (www.cofomo.com / www.novacap.ca).

Source: Carolyn Jolin, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Cofomo, [email protected]; Media Contact : Tamara Chiasson, [email protected], 514 688-7897