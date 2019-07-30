Coalition of frontline legal aid and legal clinic staff holding 'day of action' protests across Ontario
Jul 30, 2019, 06:00 ET
TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Facing the biggest cuts ever imposed on Ontario's legal aid system, a coalition of frontline legal aid and legal clinic workers, lawyers, legal aid users and community allies are holding a series of mobilizations and actions in communities across the province on July 30.
The coalition includes members of the Association of Community Legal Clinics of Ontario (ACLCO), the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers (CARL), the Family Lawyers Association of Ontario (FLA), Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), Ontario Association of Child Protection Lawyers (OACPL), the Refugee Lawyers Association of Ontario (RLA), and the Society of United Professionals (SUP), as well as scores of local community legal clinics and community partners around the province.
Together, the coalition members says the Ford government cuts – which total nearly $300 million this year and next year – will hurt a huge number of Ontarians, including tenants, low-wage workers, women fleeing violence, people struggling with mental illness, workers hurt on the job, and parents with custody or support issues.
Here is a partial list of the actions planned for tomorrow. For a full list, please see https://aclco.org/day-of-action/:
TORONTO UNITED FOR JUSTICE: SAVE LEGAL AID
July 30, 2019
7:00pm - 9:00pm
Location
Bloor Street United Church
300 Bloor St W
Toronto, ON M5S 1W3
Contact
Mike Belmore, Society of United Professionals
belmorem@thesociety.ca
JANE-FINCH COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES OPEN HOUSE
July 30, 2019
9:30am - 3pm
Location
Jane Finch Community Legal Services
1315 Finch Ave W, Suite 409
Toronto, ON M3J 2G6
Contact
Noland Merrick
MerrickN@lao.on.ca 416-398-0677
RALLY IN FRONT OF SCARBOROUGH NORTH MPP RAYMOND CHO'S OFFICE
July 30, 2019
11am - 1pm
Location
Office of MPP Raymond Cho
4559 Sheppard Ave E, Unit B
Scarborough, ON M1S 1V3
Contact
Marjorie Hiley
hileym@lao.on.ca 416-441-1764
BRAMPTON WALK FOR JUSTICE
July 30, 2019
11am - 1pm
Location
Gage Park (near Brampton United Grace Church)
45 Main St S
Brampton, ON L6Y 1M9
Contact
Simarroop Dhillon
dhillos@lao.on.ca (905) 455-0160
RALLY FOR ACCESS TO JUSTICE AT KINGSTON CITY HALL
July 30, 2019
11:30am - 12:30pm
Location
Kingston City Hall
216 Ontario St
Kingston, ON K7L 2Z3
Contact
John Done
DoneJ@lao.on.ca (613) 541-0777
FORT FRANCES FREE COMMUNITY BBQ
July 30, 2019
12pm - 2pm
Location
Northwest Community Legal Clinic
206 Scott St
Fort Frances, ON P9A 1G7
Contact
Trudy McCormick, Northwest Community Legal Clinic
MccormiT@lao.on.ca
PETERBOROUGH STOP THE CUTS INFORMATION LEAFLET
July 30, 2019
12pm - 1pm
Location
Peterborough Community Legal Centre
150 King St
Peterborough, ON K9J 2R9
Contact
Melinda Rees
reesm@lao.on.ca (705) 749-9355
STOP THE CUTS RALLY AT THE OFFICE OF CHRISTINE ELLIOT MPP
July 30, 2019
12pm - 1pm
Location
Office of Christine Elliott MPP
16635 Yonge St
Newmarket, ON L3X 1V6
Contact
Amy Brubacher
brubaca@lao.on.ca (905) 508-5018
JUSTICE FOR ALL AT RENFREW TOWN HALL
July 30, 2019
12pm - 1pm
Location
Renfrew Town hall
127 Raglan St S
Renfrew, ON K7V 4M3
Contact
Emily Dupuis
dupuise@lao.on.ca (613) 432-8146
SARNIA MOBILIZATION
July 30, 2019
12pm - 2pm
Location
PC MPP Bob Bailey's Constituency Office
805 Christina St N, 102
Sarnia, ON N7V 1A4
Contact
Andrew Bolter, Community Legal Assistance of Sarnia
BolterA@lao.on.ca
LONDON POP-UP LEGAL CLINIC
July 30, 2019
12pm - 2pm
Location
London Market Square
130 King St
London, ON N6A 1C5
Contact
Neighbourhood Legal Services, Kristie Pagniello
pagniek@lao.on.ca
KITCHENER POP-UP LEGAL CLINIC
July 30, 2019
12pm - 3pm
Location
Kitchener City Hall
200 King Street West
Kitchener, ON
N2G 4V6
Contact
Luane Roberts, Waterloo Region Community Legal Services
robertsl@lao.on.ca
TRINITY-BELLWOODS/ALEXANDRA PARK POP-UP LEGAL INFORMATION TABLE
July 30, 2019
1pm - 5pm
Location
Sanderson Branch of the Toronto Public Library
327 Bathurst Street (at Dundas)
Toronto, ON M5T 1J1
Contact
Deborah Bourk
deb.bourk@cleo.on.ca 416-408-4420
MANITOULIN OPEN HOUSE
July 30, 2019
1pm - 3pm
Location
Manitoulin Legal Clinic
Hill St.
(Near Hwy 540)
Little Current, ON P0P 1K0
Contact
Manitoulin Legal Clinic, Susan Mullen
mullens@lao.on.ca
POP-UP LEGAL CLINICS AT THUNDER BAY CITY HALL, THE INTER-CITY SHOPPING CENTRE, AND BAY & ALGOMA (BESIDE THE FINLANDIA CLUB).
July 30, 2019
1pm - 4pm
Location
Multiple Venues in Thunder Bay
500 Donald St E
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5K4
Contact
Claire Littleton
littletc@lao.on.ca (807) 344-2478
OPEN HOUSE AT KEEWAYTINOK NATIVE LEGAL SERVICE
July 30, 2019
1pm - 3pm
Location
Keewaytinok Native Legal Services of Moosonee
40 Revillon Rd
Moosonee, ON P0L 1Y0
Contact
Pauline Sackaney
sackanp@lao.on.ca (705) 336-2981
WILLOWDALE JUSTICEFEST
July 30, 2019
4pm - 6pm
Location
Willowdale Community Legal Services
245 Fairview Mall Dr., Unit 106
Toronto, ON M2J 4T1
Contact
Willowdale Community Legal Services, Diana Da Silva
dasilvd@lao.on.ca
OUTDOOR PIZZA PARTY WITH THE STOP
July 30, 2019
4pm - 6pm
Location
Davenport Road (Carleton Village)
1884 Davenport Rd
Toronto, ON M6N 4Y4
Contact
Elizabeth Bruckmann, West Toronto Community Legal Services
bruckmann@lao.on.ca
JUSTICE FEST
July 30, 2019
4:30pm - 8pm
Location
Lake Country Community Legal Clinic
8 Ontario St
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2A7
Contact
Lake Country Community Legal Clinic, Meghan MacDonald
morrism@lao.on.ca
MISSISSAUGA COMMUNITY TOWN HALL
July 30, 2019
6pm - 8pm
Location
Dixie Bloor Neighbourhood Centre
3650 Dixie Rod
Suite 103, Workshop room 14
Mississauga, ON L4Y 3V9
Contact
Doug Kwan
(905) 896-2050
ACCESS TO JUSTICE STREET THEATRE OUTSIDE JACKSON SQUARE
July 30, 2019
10pm - 11pm
Location
King and James in front of Jackson Square
2 King St W
Hamilton, ON L8P 1A1
Contact
Maria Antelo
m_antelo@lao.on.ca (905) 527-4572
SOURCE Society of United Professionals
