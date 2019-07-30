Coalition of frontline legal aid and legal clinic staff holding 'day of action' protests across Ontario

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Facing the biggest cuts ever imposed on Ontario's legal aid system, a coalition of frontline legal aid and legal clinic workers, lawyers, legal aid users and community allies are holding a series of mobilizations and actions in communities across the province on July 30.

The coalition includes members of the Association of Community Legal Clinics of Ontario (ACLCO), the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers (CARL), the Family Lawyers Association of Ontario (FLA), Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), Ontario Association of Child Protection Lawyers (OACPL), the Refugee Lawyers Association of Ontario (RLA), and the Society of United Professionals (SUP), as well as scores of local community legal clinics and community partners around the province.

Together, the coalition members says the Ford government cuts – which total nearly $300 million this year and next year – will hurt a huge number of Ontarians, including tenants, low-wage workers, women fleeing violence, people struggling with mental illness, workers hurt on the job, and parents with custody or support issues.

Here is a partial list of the actions planned for tomorrow. For a full list, please see https://aclco.org/day-of-action/:

TORONTO UNITED FOR JUSTICE: SAVE LEGAL AID

July 30, 2019

7:00pm - 9:00pm

Location

Bloor Street United Church

300 Bloor St W

Toronto, ON M5S 1W3

Contact

Mike Belmore, Society of United Professionals

belmorem@thesociety.ca

JANE-FINCH COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES OPEN HOUSE

July 30, 2019

9:30am - 3pm

Location

Jane Finch Community Legal Services

1315 Finch Ave W, Suite 409

Toronto, ON M3J 2G6

Contact

Noland Merrick

MerrickN@lao.on.ca 416-398-0677

RALLY IN FRONT OF SCARBOROUGH NORTH MPP RAYMOND CHO'S OFFICE

July 30, 2019

11am - 1pm

Location

Office of MPP Raymond Cho

4559 Sheppard Ave E, Unit B

Scarborough, ON M1S 1V3

Contact

Marjorie Hiley

hileym@lao.on.ca 416-441-1764

BRAMPTON WALK FOR JUSTICE

July 30, 2019

11am - 1pm

Location

Gage Park (near Brampton United Grace Church)

45 Main St S

Brampton, ON L6Y 1M9

Contact

Simarroop Dhillon

dhillos@lao.on.ca (905) 455-0160



RALLY FOR ACCESS TO JUSTICE AT KINGSTON CITY HALL

July 30, 2019

11:30am - 12:30pm

Location

Kingston City Hall

216 Ontario St

Kingston, ON K7L 2Z3

Contact

John Done

DoneJ@lao.on.ca (613) 541-0777

FORT FRANCES FREE COMMUNITY BBQ

July 30, 2019

12pm - 2pm

Location

Northwest Community Legal Clinic

206 Scott St

Fort Frances, ON P9A 1G7

Contact

Trudy McCormick, Northwest Community Legal Clinic

MccormiT@lao.on.ca

PETERBOROUGH STOP THE CUTS INFORMATION LEAFLET

July 30, 2019

12pm - 1pm

Location

Peterborough Community Legal Centre

150 King St

Peterborough, ON K9J 2R9

Contact

Melinda Rees

reesm@lao.on.ca (705) 749-9355



STOP THE CUTS RALLY AT THE OFFICE OF CHRISTINE ELLIOT MPP

July 30, 2019

12pm - 1pm

Location

Office of Christine Elliott MPP

16635 Yonge St

Newmarket, ON L3X 1V6

Contact

Amy Brubacher

brubaca@lao.on.ca (905) 508-5018

JUSTICE FOR ALL AT RENFREW TOWN HALL

July 30, 2019

12pm - 1pm

Location

Renfrew Town hall

127 Raglan St S

Renfrew, ON K7V 4M3

Contact

Emily Dupuis

dupuise@lao.on.ca (613) 432-8146

SARNIA MOBILIZATION

July 30, 2019

12pm - 2pm

Location

PC MPP Bob Bailey's Constituency Office

805 Christina St N, 102

Sarnia, ON N7V 1A4

Contact

Andrew Bolter, Community Legal Assistance of Sarnia

BolterA@lao.on.ca



LONDON POP-UP LEGAL CLINIC

July 30, 2019

12pm - 2pm

Location

London Market Square

130 King St

London, ON N6A 1C5

Contact

Neighbourhood Legal Services, Kristie Pagniello

pagniek@lao.on.ca

KITCHENER POP-UP LEGAL CLINIC

July 30, 2019

12pm - 3pm

Location

Kitchener City Hall

200 King Street West

Kitchener, ON

N2G 4V6

Contact

Luane Roberts, Waterloo Region Community Legal Services

robertsl@lao.on.ca

TRINITY-BELLWOODS/ALEXANDRA PARK POP-UP LEGAL INFORMATION TABLE

July 30, 2019

1pm - 5pm

Location

Sanderson Branch of the Toronto Public Library

327 Bathurst Street (at Dundas)

Toronto, ON M5T 1J1

Contact

Deborah Bourk

deb.bourk@cleo.on.ca 416-408-4420



MANITOULIN OPEN HOUSE

July 30, 2019

1pm - 3pm

Location

Manitoulin Legal Clinic

Hill St.

(Near Hwy 540)

Little Current, ON P0P 1K0

Contact

Manitoulin Legal Clinic, Susan Mullen

mullens@lao.on.ca

POP-UP LEGAL CLINICS AT THUNDER BAY CITY HALL, THE INTER-CITY SHOPPING CENTRE, AND BAY & ALGOMA (BESIDE THE FINLANDIA CLUB).

July 30, 2019

1pm - 4pm

Location

Multiple Venues in Thunder Bay

500 Donald St E

Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5K4

Contact

Claire Littleton

littletc@lao.on.ca (807) 344-2478

OPEN HOUSE AT KEEWAYTINOK NATIVE LEGAL SERVICE

July 30, 2019

1pm - 3pm

Location

Keewaytinok Native Legal Services of Moosonee

40 Revillon Rd

Moosonee, ON P0L 1Y0

Contact

Pauline Sackaney

sackanp@lao.on.ca (705) 336-2981



WILLOWDALE JUSTICEFEST

July 30, 2019

4pm - 6pm

Location

Willowdale Community Legal Services

245 Fairview Mall Dr., Unit 106

Toronto, ON M2J 4T1

Contact

Willowdale Community Legal Services, Diana Da Silva

dasilvd@lao.on.ca

OUTDOOR PIZZA PARTY WITH THE STOP

July 30, 2019

4pm - 6pm

Location

Davenport Road (Carleton Village)

1884 Davenport Rd

Toronto, ON M6N 4Y4

Contact

Elizabeth Bruckmann, West Toronto Community Legal Services

bruckmann@lao.on.ca

JUSTICE FEST

July 30, 2019

4:30pm - 8pm

Location

Lake Country Community Legal Clinic

8 Ontario St

Bracebridge, ON P1L 2A7

Contact

Lake Country Community Legal Clinic, Meghan MacDonald

morrism@lao.on.ca



MISSISSAUGA COMMUNITY TOWN HALL

July 30, 2019

6pm - 8pm

Location

Dixie Bloor Neighbourhood Centre

3650 Dixie Rod

Suite 103, Workshop room 14

Mississauga, ON L4Y 3V9

Contact

Doug Kwan

(905) 896-2050

ACCESS TO JUSTICE STREET THEATRE OUTSIDE JACKSON SQUARE

July 30, 2019

10pm - 11pm

Location

King and James in front of Jackson Square

2 King St W

Hamilton, ON L8P 1A1

Contact

Maria Antelo

m_antelo@lao.on.ca (905) 527-4572

SOURCE Society of United Professionals

Related Links

http://www.thesociety.ca

