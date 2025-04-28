Co-operators Welcomes Écono Coop as Newest Member

GUELPH, ON, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Co-operators is pleased to announce the addition of Écono Coop as its newest member. The incorporation of Écono Coop, a forward-thinking for-profit co-operative established in 2020, marks a meaningful development in Co-operators governance and further adds to the strength of their co-operative network within Canada.

Operating across Canada (with the exception of Quebec), and participating as a multiregional member of Co-operators, Écono Coop serves a vital role in early childhood education, with a robust network of members that collectively represent over 750 early childhood education centres, reaching more than 50,000 children nationwide.

"Écono Coop's vision of enhancing the affordability, accessibility, and quality of childcare resonates deeply with the values of our organization and reminds us of the critical role childcare plays in shaping our future leaders," said Paul Hanna, Executive Vice-President, Member Relations, Governance and Corporate Services, Co-operators. "We know that a community is only as resilient as its most vulnerable members, and their mission of creating a space for children to grow and thrive is integral to our support of Canadians and their communities," Paul continued. "This partnership adds further value and perspective to our governance structure, and we're thrilled to welcome them as our newest member."

Écono Coop's mission is to enhance the sustainability and growth of Early Childhood Centre spaces by leveraging their collective buying power to reduce operating costs, providing essential management services, and fostering efficient operations. They support early childhood education providers in both English and French, ensuring accessibility and quality in early learning environments across the country.

"We are confident that joining Co-operators will enhance our existing partnership and strengthen our ability to provide innovative insurance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our members across the country," said Patrice Gauthier, Executive Director, Écono Coop.

The official recognition of Écono Coop as a member was endorsed by Co-operators board on February 21, 2025. Members were invited to extend a warm welcome at Co-operators Annual General Meeting (AGM) held from April 1-4 in Toronto.

For more information on Écono Coop and their initiatives, please visit https://www.econocoop.com/

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $71 billion in assets under administration, Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

About Écono Coop

Écono Coop is a Canadian co-operative enterprise proudly committed to the early childhood sector since 2020. It offers a range of products and services, as well as investment and reinvestment solutions with both economic and social impact.

Leveraging the strength of its partner network, Écono Coop brings together a collective purchasing power of $4.4 billion, allowing its members to achieve substantial savings in both time and money. With 750 members serving over 50,000 children and supported by a network of approved suppliers, Écono Coop is recognized as a model of innovation that enhances the quality and accessibility of early childhood services across Canada.

In response to growing demand, Écono Coop is now expanding its services to all stakeholders in the early childhood sector, including municipalities, schools, school boards, non-profit organizations, community centers, and cooperatives.

