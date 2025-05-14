Results reveal the need for advanced technology and collaborative strategies to combat theft operations

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - According to a new survey from Co-operators, vehicle theft is a top-of-mind fear for Canadian drivers and that anxiety is made worse by a compounding cost-of-living crisis and increasingly sophisticated theft tactics.

Almost half of the Canadians surveyed in the national poll say they're more concerned than ever before. The survey follows years of increasingly sophisticated theft operations that have directly or indirectly impacted nearly half of Canadians, whether through stolen vehicles, break-ins, or knowing someone who has experienced vehicle theft.

The emotional toll of this continued crisis is clear. The survey data revealed that more than a third of Canadians (36%) feel unsafe due to the persistent threat of vehicle theft and roughly two-thirds say that the lasting emotional distress and sense of violation (63%) are key lasting impacts.

These impacts are matched by financial concerns. Nearly three-quarters of Canadians (72%) expect that the financial burden of replacement or repair would be a critical impact of vehicle theft, and the same amount expect increases to their insurance premiums.

"Whether the cost is emotional or financial, Canadians simply cannot afford to face the ongoing crisis of vehicle theft," said Tara Laidman, Vice President, Home and Auto Insurance at Co-operators. "Disruptions and uncertainty in supply chains will only drive-up costs and replacement times, compounding an issue that has already sent shockwaves through communities. Vehicle owners are burnt out, and the onus is on the insurance industry, government and police to stay focused on our efforts to reduce the burden vehicle theft is placing on Canadians."

"We're seeing a level of sophistication in vehicle theft that wasn't common even five years ago," said Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich, Peel Regional Police. "These aren't one-off incidents. They're coordinated, fast-moving and often linked to larger criminal operations. Awareness is key, but so is access — access to prevention tools, partnerships and consistent action across all sectors."

Cost concerns fuel a technology gap

Canadians across the country depend heavily on their vehicles. Nearly three-quarters of Canadians surveyed (73%) said losing access to their vehicle would prevent them from completing essential tasks.

And while many Canadians are taking basic actions, such as always locking doors (88%) or never leaving a running vehicle unattended (75%), usage of more advanced, technology-based solutions is much lower.

Close to a third of Canadians (29%) use an anti-theft alarm system, but only roughly one out of every 10 has used solutions like: a steering wheel lock (13%), window VIN etching (11%), a TAG anti-theft system (10%) or a faraday pouch (8%) While many Canadians cite cost as a barrier, awareness of the emotional reassurance and financial benefits – like reduced insurance premiums and greater peace of mind – remains low.

"The cost of safety is running up against persistent high cost-of-living, forcing Canadians to make concessions," added Laidman. "As insurers, we have to do our part to help vehicle owners see that upfront investments in technology can reduce the emotional and financial burden of vehicle theft."

In response, Co-operators is partnering with Tag Tracking and Speedy Glass to install TAG anti-theft devices at a one-day activation in Mississauga. The activation will be open to a limited number of pre-selected clients who have previously experienced vehicle theft. Co-operators' goal is that this initiative, supported by the survey findings, helps demonstrate the value of proactive protection and encourages broader awareness and adoption of technology-based solutions.

"Vehicle theft doesn't just take your car — it takes your time, your security, and often thousands of dollars," said Freddy Marcantonio, Vice President of Tag Tracking. "With over three decades of expertise, Tag Tracking combines advanced theft prevention and recovery solutions with deep insights into the full spectrum of vehicle theft, addressing everything from organized crime tactics to tech-savvy methods, exportation schemes, and revinning practices."

"Auto theft is a heinous crime that erodes the confidence and security of Ontarians," said Associate Minister of Auto Theft and Bail Reform, Zee Hamid. "I welcome initiatives such as the Co-operators' partnership with Tag Tracking to promote advanced anti-theft technologies. Our government is committed to supporting collaborative efforts with police, insurers, and communities to curb this crisis, ensuring that everybody who lives in Ontario feels safe and protected from the emotional and financial toll of vehicle theft."

Ontarians, Gen Z more likely to feel the burden

The survey also revealed notable generational and regional differences that underscore the need for collaborative efforts to address vehicle theft across Canada:

Nearly one quarter (22%) of Gen Z respondents say they often feel unsafe due to the threat of vehicle theft, compared to almost 1 in 10 (8%) Boomers.

Gen Z is also more likely to admit they could be doing more to protect their vehicles but face significant barriers, particularly cost.

Nearly half (46%) of Ontarians report personal or second-hand exposure to vehicle theft, the highest in the country.

Ontarians are also the most likely to believe stronger preventative measures are needed nationwide.

About the survey

A total of 1,232 adult residents from across Canada were surveyed online between March 21 to 23, 2025. The sample was randomly drawn from Leger's web panel of potential survey respondents. A nationally representative sample was surveyed until at least 1,000 respondents were identified as vehicle owners with a valid driver's license. Post-stratification weights were then applied to the full sample based on 2021 census population figures to ensure representation by province, age, and gender. Finally, non-vehicle owners and those without a driver's license were removed, resulting in a final representative sample of 1,000 Canadian vehicle owners. An associated margin of error for a probability-based sample of this size would be ±3% 19 times out of 20.

About Co‑operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co‑operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $72 billion in assets under administration, Co‑operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co‑operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

