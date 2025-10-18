Brian Grange recognized for revolutionizing workforce housing through innovative maritime solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - | Traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh and səlilwətaɬ Nations -- Brian Grange, CEO of Bridgemans Services Group -- a trailblazer in providing premier maritime solutions for industrial workforces -- is the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Pacific Overall Award winner. Bridgemans Services Group was recognized alongside six other finalist companies at last night's celebration in Vancouver.

Anita Chang, Brian Grange and Lokesh Chaudhry (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"Brian is not merely building remote workforce accommodations, he's setting new standards for safety and sustainability in industrial housing, while bringing communities together," shares Anita Chang, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Pacific Program Director. "His approach is bridging real-world needs with transformative impact."

Bridgemans began with floatels -- ship-based accommodations for offshore operations, providing full amenities while minimizing environmental impact and the need for land-based infrastructure. Since then, the company has grown into a comprehensive marine solutions powerhouse, expanding its services to include vessel operations, logistics support and marine construction. This strategic growth, driven by a decade of Brian's visionary leadership, reflects a deep understanding of the complex needs of industrial workforces operating in remote environments.

What began as an ambitious plan to reimagine ship-based accommodation has grown into a multinational enterprise, with successful deployments across Africa, Asia, North America, Australia and Europe. With a robust project pipeline extending through 2028 and innovative offerings like Canada's most advanced search and rescue vessel, Bridgemans is raising the bar for operational excellence and industry disruption.

Sustainability and community impact are at the heart of Bridgemans' mission. With initiatives to eliminate single-use plastics and advanced energy-efficient system, the company's Clean Oceans strategy exemplifies its commitment to environmental stewardship and progress toward net-zero operations. Bridgemans' floatels are designed to leave no trace -- floating in, tying up and floating out without the need for land-based structures or deforestation. By prioritizing local hiring and training, including partnerships with First Nations Communities, Bridgemans drives economic growth and empowers communities in which they operate by creating lasting career opportunities.

"Brian's disruptive thinking and deep commitment to community are changing what it means to be an entrepreneur," adds Chang. "He's taken Bridgemans to new heights and set a fresh standard for excellence in maritime services. We're proud to recognize his impact alongside other inspiring leaders who are shaping the future of the Pacific region and beyond."

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Pacific Award winners:

Becky Brauer, Husein Rahemtulla and Dhruv Sood | Fresh Prep

Sim Desai, Stuart Eccles, Sarah Huggins and Prab Rattan | Hiive

Kirk Homenick | Naturally Homegrown Foods

James Dean | Oxygen8

Aaron Joe | Salish Soils Inc.

Benjamin Sparrow | Saltworks Technologies

What's next?

As the Pacific region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025, Brian will compete with winners from the Prairies, Eastern and Ontario regions for the national title of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025, which will be presented at a celebration on November 26, 2025, in Toronto. In May 2026, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 will then move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 other country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ hosted in Monaco.

More information

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that address the most complex challenges and build a better working world. By joining the program, you'll have the opportunity to celebrate success with your team, inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and gain access to an exclusive global network of program participants that help to build connections, fuel success and navigate long-term growth.

The 2025 Pacific independent judging panel comprises Ryan Barrington-Foote, President, Jim Pattison Group; Curtis Braber, CEO, BE Power Equipment; Abi Coman-Walker, COO, Acuitas Therapeutics; Peter Cowan, CEO, Innovate BC; Stephen Lee, CEO, Musqueam Capital Corp.; Aisha Yang, Co-Founder and CEO, Herbaland Naturals Inc.

