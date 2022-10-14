More nurses in Ontario's health care system

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) protects the public by promoting safe nursing practice. This includes registering nurses who are qualified to practice safely in Ontario.

As of October 1, 2022, the number of nurses CNO registered in Ontario reached 183,954 — an increase of 3.6% since this time last year. This number includes 12,802 new registrations, which is the number of new nurses working in the health care system now. In just nine months that number surpasses the 2021 total of new registrations, which was 12,449.

Of these new 2022 registrations, 5,848 are international registrations across all nursing categories.

"This milestone marks the fourth consecutive year of increasing registrations of new nurses," says Silvie Crawford, CNO's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. "During this extraordinary time in the health care sector, nurses with the knowledge, skill and judgment are answering the call to provide safe, quality patient care in communities across the province."

The increase in registrations is a result of CNO's ongoing efforts to modernize its applicant assessment processes. This includes collaborative initiatives with other health care system partners, like the Supervised Practice Experience Partnership, which has supported registering 841 internationally educated nurses so far.

"This is transformational work, but we know that the need for health human resources continues to grow. That's why we are resolute in our commitment to public protection and doing everything we can to identify new opportunities and solutions to respond to the growing system demand," says Crawford.

On September 2, 2022, the Ministry of Health supported CNO's plan to register more nurses, so they can provide the care that is critical to Ontario's patients. This plan included proposed changes to registration regulations, unanimously approved by Council, to allow for more flexibility to register qualified applicants and to reinstate non-practicing nurses.

"We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with the Ministry and other system partners to explore longer-term strategies," Crawford adds.

Check CNO's registrations at a glance and applicant statistics to keep up to date on nursing registration in Ontario.

SOURCE College of Nurses of Ontario

For further information: For media inquires please contact [email protected]