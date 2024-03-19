CN Autoport talks break down as company offers less to striking workers

HALIFAX, NS, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - CN Autoport and Unifor met with a conciliator today, however the union was left with no choice but to leave the table following repeated offers from the company that represented a worse deal for members than the last agreement, which they soundly rejected.

"CN Rail and Autoport are showing who they are. They asked us back to the bargaining table only to offer less than our members turned down before this strike began. Our response is clear. We can solve this dispute the easy way or the hard way. Clearly it will be the hard way," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "If the company thinks they will break the resolve of our members, they are not reading the room. CN's contempt for workers is on full display. We will fight for respect and justice and fairness for our Autoport members."

With the strike entering its fourth week, the union met with the employer into the evening, hoping the company was prepared to negotiate seriously.

Several Local 100 members joined Unifor representatives and other unions at the Nova Scotia Legislature earlier today to support the introduction of provincial anti-scab legislation.

"Today was a historic day. Today Unifor members, along with others in the labour movement, were watching as the Nova Scotia NDP tabled anti-scab legislation," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "It takes a great deal of courage to stand up to greed and disrespect. We are reflecting on the fights that won us the right to strike and we are fueled by the courage of generations of workers who have stood up to bullies like CN Autoport. We will not be broken."

Unifor is advocating for anti-scab legislation in every jurisdiction across Canada in hopes every worker's Constitutional right to free and fair collective bargaining will be upheld.

