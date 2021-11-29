OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Improved economic stability has led to less volatility in third quarter results for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), as indicated in the Q3, 2021 financial report released today.

The related policy responses by all levels of government, from CMHC and the mortgage insurance industry combined have limited the impacts and supported the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were well-prepared for potential economic impacts brought on by COVID-19, and overall, these have not been as harsh as anticipated," said Michel Tremblay, CMHC's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Corporate Services. "However house prices have continued to climb in 2021 in most regions in Canada, and high levels of uncertainty remain for the market, which can have ripple effect on all types of housing".

Additional quarterly report highlights for three-month period ending September 30, 2021:

Effective July 5, 2021 , we returned to our pre- July 2020 underwriting practices for our homeowner mortgage loan insurance. Last year, in response to the economic uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, we implemented temporary changes to our underwriting practices for mortgage loan insurance in order to help protect homebuyers, reduce risk and support the stability of housing markets.





, we returned to our pre- underwriting practices for our homeowner mortgage loan insurance. Last year, in response to the economic uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, we implemented temporary changes to our underwriting practices for mortgage loan insurance in order to help protect homebuyers, reduce risk and support the stability of housing markets. Mortgage deferral arrangements to help Canadians through economic hardship brought on by the pandemic formally ceased on 30 September 2020 . As loans that were in deferral did not materialize into paid claims as originally expected and our arrears rate has remained low, we further reduced our provision for claims in the third quarter.





. As loans that were in deferral did not materialize into paid claims as originally expected and our arrears rate has remained low, we further reduced our provision for claims in the third quarter. Our overall arrears rate has decreased since the previous quarter from 0.31% to 0.29% as at September 30 . The total number of delinquent loans dropped from 5,452 units at the end of Q2 to 4,999 at the end of Q3.





. The total number of delinquent loans dropped from 5,452 units at the end of Q2 to 4,999 at the end of Q3. During the three-month period ending on September 30 , we insured 57,808 units including 33,628 multi-unit residential units. Homeowner transactional and portfolio volumes were at 19,570 and 4,610 units, respectively.

CMHC has also published business supplements on its Mortgage Insurance, Mortgage Funding and Covered Bonds activities, providing additional depth and insights on each. We also report quarterly on the progress on the National Housing Strategy online.

Q3 Highlights Three months

ended 30

September 2021 Net income ($M) 414 Government funding for housing programs ($M) 452 New securities guaranteed ($B) 51 Insured volumes (units): Transactional homeowner 19,570 Insured volumes (units): Portfolio 4,610 Insured volumes (units): Multi-unit residential 33,628 Capital management As at 30 September

2021 Total Mortgage Insurance capital ($B) 11.2 Mortgage Insurance capital available to

minimum capital required (%) 209% Total Mortgage Funding capital available ($B) 1.5 Mortgage Funding capital available

to capital required (%) 220% Insurance-in-force ($B) 404 Canadian residential mortgages with CMHC

insurance coverage (%) 23.1% National mortgage arrears rate (%) 0.29%

