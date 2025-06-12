OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The national mortgage delinquency rate increased to 0.21% in Q4 2024, up from 0.17% in Q4 2023, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC) latest Residential Mortgage Industry Report (RMIR).

The increase was driven by rising delinquencies in Ontario and British Columbia, which continued into the first quarter of 2025 according to recent data from Equifax Canada. This aligns with CMHC Chief Economist Mathieu Laberge's November 2024 forecast for mortgage arrears.

CMHC is monitoring this trend closely, along with other indicators in the residential mortgage market.

