OTTAWA,ON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) today launched a new round of the annual Housing Research Awards competition. Accelerating Housing Supply Through Construction Innovation is this year's theme for the President's Medal for Outstanding Housing Research.

This theme highlights the importance of research that will support innovation to help transform the construction industry, making it more efficient, sustainable and affordable. The goal is to foster a deeper understanding of scientific and technological advances in building concepts, new materials, techniques and practices that optimize the construction process, improve productivity, and deliver housing that is high performing and resilient. Examples of potential research topics include technology and automation that enhance project management and overall capabilities in design and construction; as well as offsite construction and pre-fabrication, including modular homes, mass timber housing, and panelized systems. Construction innovations addressing the challenges of geographical areas, such as the North, will also be considered.

The Housing Research Awards recognize Canadian housing research, research training, knowledge mobilization and outreach activities that are impactful and innovative. This initiative helps to build and sustain Canada's culture of research-based housing knowledge across key fields, including the social sciences, humanities, health sciences, building sciences and beyond. The awards recognize outstanding housing research and provide monetary awards to help project teams to conduct further research, knowledge mobilization and outreach activities. CMHC administers this program on behalf of the Government of Canada as part of the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Three awards are provided annually:

CMHC President's Medal for Outstanding Housing Research: Accelerating Housing Supply Through Construction Innovation - $25,000

- Gold Roof Award for Housing Research Excellence - $12,500

Gold Roof Award for Knowledge to Action - $12,500

A panel of experts which may include representation from academia, as well as the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, will review the applications. Award recipients are selected using a rigorous set of criteria to identify projects with the greatest potential to produce the data and insights needed by decisionmakers to improve housing affordability and better address the housing needs of Canadians.

"Through the 2025 Housing Research Awards, CMHC is supporting transformative, impactful research that will help create more homes faster. Innovation in the construction industry is an important tool to support the government's commitment to accelerate the housing supply. These awards are another way that CMHC is promoting new ideas in housing."

—Coleen Volk, CMHC President and CEO

The Housing Research Awards application portal opens today. Applicants have until September 12, 2025, to submit their proposals. Winners will be selected later this year.

CMHC delivers programs under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), Canada's 10+year $115+billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. The NHS covers the entire housing continuum, from shelters and transitional housing to community and affordable housing to market rental and homeownership. Progress on the achievement of NHS targets is reported online.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Its mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, it contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

