OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Prime Minister Mark Carney warned ahead of the 2025 federal budget that "sacrifices" must be made. That's why, as government is set to unveil the budget tomorrow, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is urging federal leaders to protect the health transfers that are critical for funding health care across Canada.

Physicians, like all Canadians, understand that we are in a challenging economic and political environment. However, we also agree with the 89% of Canadians who believe improving access to our universal health system should be a key priority in building a stronger country.

Health care is not just a social program; it's an economic driver. A healthy population underpins productivity, innovation and growth. Investments in health care are investments in Canada's economic future and wellbeing. Together, at all levels of government, we must build stronger communities, stronger workforces, and a stronger health care economy. Total health spending in 2024 was $372 billion. Despite these investments, many patients are still waiting years to access the care they need, underscoring the urgency for system-wide innovation, efficiency, and equity. Canada should be using this significant health spend to develop the new technologies and scientific breakthroughs we need to improve access to care, while strengthening the Canadian economy.

We can do better. There are steps that can be taken to improve health care in Canada at little to no long-term cost: streamlining immigration pathways for health-care workers, improving how health data is collected and shared, enabling physicians to work across provincial and territorial borders, and ensuring accountability measures at the provincial and territorial level for the significant federal health transfers.

It's time to move beyond commitments and deliver real change. Health care reform is about ensuring people can see a doctor, access care, and trust the system to be there when they need it. Commitments must translate into action. Real change in health care means measurable progress, shorter wait times, stronger teams, and equitable access across every region.

Let's protect what we have and work together on the promise of more accessible and inclusive health care for all Canadians.

Dr. Margot Burnell

CMA President

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: [email protected]