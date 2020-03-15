CMA urges all employers to discontinue requirement for sick notes during COVID-19

OTTAWA, March 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) welcomes the efforts by governments and public health officials to bring awareness and implement measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Canada's doctors wish to applaud employers who are adopting teleworking or instituting social distancing in the workplace.

Importantly, the CMA ask employers to discontinue requirements for sick notes if they have not already done so. Sick notes place an unnecessary burden on the health care system at a time where we all need to focus on addressing one of the biggest public health challenges of our time.

The CMA wishes to remind everyone to take all necessary steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 by limiting large gatherings, crowded activities, adopting good hygiene practices, and respecting travel advisories.

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

For further information: To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations, [email protected], 613-277-1088

Related Links

https://www.cma.ca/

