OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Childhood vaccines prevent illness and save lives. The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) stands with our colleagues at the American Medical Association (AMA) in calling on Florida to reverse its plans to end all vaccine mandates, including those required for school attendance.

Vaccines are a proven way to reduce illness, keep people healthy and reduce pressures on the health care system. They are one of the safest, most effective tools in the fight against preventable diseases. Vaccines have eradicated smallpox, nearly ended polio and have had a remarkable impact in the fight against diseases like measles. The World Health Organization has reported that vaccination against 14 diseases directly contributed to reducing infant deaths by 40% globally over a period of five decades.

Sadly, false information is causing harm which is compounded by government decisions to abandon science in favour of ideology. Decisions about vaccine requirements and mandates need to be made free of partisan political influence and based on updated and scientifically accurate information. Full stop.

Dr. Margot Burnell

CMA President

