OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is pleased to join people across the country in recognizing National Indigenous History Month.

As we reflect on the rich history, resilience, diverse cultures and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples, we must continue to work toward meaningful reconciliation. Canada's legacy of colonialism and systemic racism has led Indigenous Peoples and communities to experience far greater rates of poverty, food insecurity and barriers to housing and education. Indigenous Peoples face many additional challenges that contribute to poor health outcomes, including inadequate access to health services, especially in remote communities, anti-Indigenous racism in health systems and a lack of cultural safety.

In June 2023, the CMA announced our commitment to issuing a public apology to Indigenous Peoples, on behalf of the CMA and as the national voice of physicians. Building on consultation with Indigenous leaders and research into the CMA's own history as it relates to Indigenous health, we will present an apology at a ceremony in September 2024.

Our path to reconciliation will continue well past the apology. Indigenous health is a CMA priority. We are committed to our long-term goal of ensuring Indigenous Peoples "achieve measurable, ongoing improvements in health and wellness, supported by a transformed health system that is free of racism and discrimination; upholds Indigenous Peoples' right to self-determination; values, respects and holds safe space for Indigenous worldviews, medicine and healing practices; and provides equitable access to culturally safe, trauma-informed care for all First Nations, Inuit and Métis."

Please join us in recognizing National Indigenous History Month.

Dr. Joss Reimer

Dr. Kathleen Ross

CMA Presidents

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

For further information: To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected], Elena Gabrysz, 514-839-7296; Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671