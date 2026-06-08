CMA applauds passage of bill to protect informed patient consent

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) applauds the passage in Parliament of Bill S-228, an Act to amend the Criminal Code (sterilization procedures).

The CMA is walking a path toward reconciliation following our apology to Indigenous Peoples, which explicitly acknowledged harms caused by the medical profession, including forced and coerced sterilization. That apology marked a renewed beginning focused on driving tangible improvements to the health and well-being of Indigenous Peoples. Our support for Bill S-228 reflects our commitment to meaningful action.

Informed consent is core to CMA values. Patients must be able to make their own decisions about their care, free from any pressure or coercion. We stand with survivors of forced and coerced sterilizations and are committed to continuing our work in partnership with Indigenous People to put our reconciliation commitments into practice.

Thank you to Senator Yvonne Boyer, Members of Parliament, Senators and the many experts and community leaders who contributed evidence throughout the legislative process. We commend the leadership and advocacy of the Survivor's Circle for Reproductive Justice, whose work has been instrumental in advancing this legislation.

Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi

CMA President

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

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