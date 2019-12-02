CMA pleased Premiers unite in making health care a priority in Canada

OTTAWA, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Today at the Council of the Federation meeting in Toronto, Canada's First Ministers placed our health care system where it belongs: at top of the agenda. Everyone around the table agrees that Canadians need to have a health care system they can count on and access to the care they deserve, when and where they need it.

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) stands with the Premiers in their call for increased federal leadership and increased federal investment in the health of all Canadians, from coast to coast to coast. Specifically, we believe that the Federal government needs to invest into a one-time Primary Health Care Transition Fund to improve access to health care providers. In addition, a demographic top-up to the Canada Health Transfers could offset the financial pressures of an ageing population.

For months now, Canadians have expressed their concerns about their health care system and the CMA has long advocated for health and health care to be a priority in the federal agenda. Canada's premiers have spoken. Health care is a national challenge and must be addressed on a priority basis.

During the election, the Prime Minister made a commitment to invest in health and health care. We look forward to seeing how the unified call from the premiers for federal leadership will align with this promise. It is, as the premiers rightly state, for "the benefit of all Canadians."

Dr. Sandy Buchman

President, Canadian Medical Association

