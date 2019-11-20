CMA is looking forward to working with new federal Cabinet to improve health in Canada

OTTAWA, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - This is a critical time for Canada's health care system. We believe health care transcends one portfolio and, as such, we wish to welcome new and returning members to Cabinet, including the Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Indigenous Services, Marc Miller, Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte, and Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Jonathan Wilkinson.

We look forward to building meaningful relationships with each member of cabinet, and more specifically with Patty Hajdu, the new Minister of Health, on a comprehensive approach to health.

We're pleased the government recognized Canadians are struggling to access care and made primary care a key part of their electoral platform, and we're looking forward to collaborating on ensuring this becomes a reality.

Canadians made it clear that their health, along with the health of their families and communities, remains their top priority. As the government prepares to start its new mandate, some key areas require both federal leadership and investment including access to primary care, seniors care, mental health services for youth and the health effects of climate change.

We look forward to working with all the Ministers and their staff to further our shared vision of a world-class health care system that puts the patient's needs first.

Dr. Sandy Buchman

President, Canadian Medical Association

