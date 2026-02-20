OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - On behalf of Canada's doctors and the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), I congratulate past-president Dr. Joss Reimer on being named Chief Public Health Officer of Canada.

Dr. Reimer is a passionate leader and respected voice in public health. As chief medical officer for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and spokesperson for Manitoba's COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce, she was a source of calm and reason when Manitobans needed it. Her colleagues recognized her pandemic leadership when Doctors Manitoba named her its Humanitarian of the Year in 2022.

Working with her on the CMA Board, I saw first-hand how Dr. Reimer brought that same passion to the CMA as president. She led the fight against false health information and advocated strongly for solutions to improve access to care for everyone in Canada. In 2024, she delivered the CMA's formal apology to Indigenous Peoples for the harms caused by the medical profession, an important step on our path toward reconciliation in health care.

Congratulations, Joss. We look forward to working with you in your new role to support the health of Canadians.

Dr. Margot Burnell

CMA President

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected], Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671, Marie-Pier Cloutier, 819-740-2231