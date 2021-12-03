Club Med Opens the Doors to its First Canadian All-Inclusive Resort, Club Med Québec Charlevoix

PETITE-RIVIÈRE-SAINT-FRANÇOIS, QC, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Club Med is ecstatic to officially open the doors to its first Canadian four-season mountain resort, Club Med Québec Charlevoix. As of today, guests can stay in one of the 302 rooms including an Exclusive Collection (5 star) space with 25 suites. With stunning waterfront panoramas and sweeping views of the scenic St. Lawrence River, this 4-trident (4 star) property accommodates families, couples, singles, friends, and meeting & events groups with packages, amenities and activities that cater to every need and desire.

Canada's first all-inclusive resort

Located only 90 minutes from Québec City in Le Massif de Charlevoix region, the all-inclusive destination is spread across 300+ acres of land and features a full roster of experiences to match the skill and interest of any traveller, including all-day gourmet dining and open bar options with local and international specialties, as well as après- ski activities and entertainment.



Along with the remarkable views, guests can enjoy the resort's array of all-inclusive dining options that celebrate both Canadian and French cuisine classics. With an emphasis on farm to table dining, most food will be sourced locally within Canada.

Home to a wide range of activities all year-round, visitors can enjoy the convenience of ski-in/ski-out slope access with included ski and snowboard passes and classes. Non-skiers will have plenty to do with activities including Nordic walking, snowshoeing, ice-skating, broomball plus a variety of la carte excursions. During the warmer months guests can discover the vast outdoors with a selection of all-inclusive themed guided hikes and with Club Med's mountain biking school.

Guests can take advantage of the full roster of other activities included all-year round in their stay including workout classes, cardio, spinning and weight room access, yoga and meditation and the quintessential Club Med circus school.

With many wellness offerings designed to help sightseers disconnect, the property has a full-service spa, 23m long heated pool, outdoor jacuzzi, hammam and more.

Club Med Québec Charlevoix summarized in a few figures

350 employees

302 rooms

25 Exclusive Collection suites

3 restaurants : Le Marché, Terroir & Co., Le Chalet

2 bars: Le Météore, Le Chalet

Childcare for kids from 4 months* to 17 years old

1 indoor pool

1 spa

